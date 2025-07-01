Basic income for arts workers

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



President Lee Jae Myung invited globally active cultural and artistic figures to hear their stories on site.



Emphasizing the excellence of our culture and arts, he mentioned the necessity of introducing a basic income so that cultural and artistic individuals can focus on their creations.



This is a report by reporter Lee Hee Yeon.



[Report]



Cultural and artistic figures, including Tony Award-winning playwright Park Cheon Hyu, director Kim Won Seok of "Poksak Sogassuda," and soprano Sumi Jo, gathered in one place.



President Lee Jae Myung highlighted the excellence of our dramas by mentioning a tear-jerking drama.



[Lee Jae Myung President: "I saw that it received tremendous empathy, and in the end, isn't that delicate expressiveness?"]



[Kim Hea Kyung/First Lady: "I watch it while crying, then when I watch it with him, I cry a little less since it's my second time."]



He also stated that cultural arts should be approached as an investment concept.



[Lee Jae Myung President: "It serves a public function that raises the standard of living. It is a kind of investment to elevate the overall level of our society."]



He reiterated the necessity of introducing a basic income to ensure that cultural and artistic individuals can focus on their creations by guaranteeing them a certain income.



[Lee Jae Myung President: "The cultural and artistic qualities of our citizens are truly outstanding. I think the state also needs to invest in that...."]



He listened to various proposals, stating that policies should be heard and discovered on site.



[Park Yoon Jae/Ballerino: "In the case of Korean dancers, due to military service issues, they can't go out a little earlier...."]



[Park Cheon Hyu/Writer of the musical 'Maybe Happy Ending': "It would be great if our government could help us interact with local directors and local actors...."]



He promised to restore the cut cultural and artistic budget.



Meanwhile, President Lee is scheduled to hold his first press conference in a town hall meeting format this Thursday, marking the 30th day of his inauguration.



Unlike previous presidents who typically held their first press conference around 100 days after taking office, this 30-day conference is unusually early, reflecting President Lee's commitment to increasing communication with the public.



KBS News, Lee Hee Yeon.



