[Anchor]



Single-parent families raising children alone are in desperate need of child support, but often the ex-spouse does not provide it.



Starting tomorrow (7.1), a child support advance payment system will be implemented, where the government pays the unpaid child support first and later recovers it from the ex-spouse.



Reporter Park Min-kyung has the story.



[Report]



A woman in her 30s who has been raising two children alone since her divorce seven years ago.



Her ex-husband has been making various excuses to reduce the amount of child support, and now he is not sending any at all.



[A/Single-parent family/Voice altered: "He started with 500,000 won, then 200,000 won, and now it's completely cut off. Even just 200,000 won would help a lot in sending the kids to one academy each...."]



According to a government survey, the average monthly child support for single-parent families is 580,000 won, and more than seven out of ten have never received child support at all.



In response, the government will implement the child support advance payment system starting tomorrow, where it pays child support first and later recovers it from the ex-spouse.



To apply for the advance payment system, one must have an income level below 150% of the median income, have not received child support for three consecutive months, and have made efforts such as debt collection.



If selected as a beneficiary, they will receive 200,000 won per month for each child until the child reaches adulthood.



The government will recover the advanced child support from the ex-spouse who is not raising the child every six months.



If they still do not pay even after reminders, the government will check financial and property information and initiate compulsory collection procedures.



[Lee Yoon-ah/Director of Family Support Division, Ministry of Gender Equality and Family: "When we enter the procedure for compulsory collection of national taxes, we can check the debtor's financial information without consent and proceed to the seizure process...."]



Countries like Germany and Sweden, which also implement child support advance payment systems, have a recovery rate of only 20-30%.



The Ministry of Gender Equality and Family stated that it will improve the system based on the situation of recovery after the advance payment.



This is KBS News, Park Min-kyung.



