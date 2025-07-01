News 9

Ex-covid chief vows trust

입력 2025.07.01 (01:21)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Jeong Eun-kyeong, the former head of the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency, who was called the COVID-19 commander, stated that she would work to restore trust with the medical community as she began her first day as the Minister of Health and Welfare nominee.

The medical community welcomed her appointment and expressed hope for resolving conflicts with the government.

Park Kwang-sik, a medical specialist reporter, has the report.

[Report]

Jeong Eun-kyeong, the former head of the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency, who led the COVID-19 response, has seen her black hair gradually turn white.

With the disclosure of her worn-out shoes and modest business expenses, she was selected by Time magazine as one of the "100 Most Influential People in the World."

[Jeong Eun-kyeong/Former Head of the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency/Feb. 2020: "Although the staff have a heavy workload, they are enduring well and progressing."]

The COVID-19 commander has returned as the Minister of Health and Welfare nominee with a special mission to resolve conflicts with the medical community.

Nominee Jeong, a former physician, emphasized the importance of "restoring trust" with the medical community.

[Jeong Eun-kyeong/Minister of Health and Welfare Nominee: "I believe that the biggest issue causing the current conflicts with the medical community stems from distrust. Restoring trust and cooperation with the medical community is..."]

She also stated that she would actively consider plans to reinstate over 10,000 medical residents who resigned.

The medical community welcomed her appointment unanimously.

The Korean Medical Association evaluated the nominee, stating that she gained public trust through sincere communication during the COVID-19 pandemic and set an example for crisis response.

[Kim Seong-geun/Spokesperson for the Korean Medical Association: "We believe that she has earned the trust of the public and medical staff since her time as the head of the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency. It is quite a good choice."]

The medical residents' organization, a key party in the conflicts, expressed hope that this would be a starting point for restoring the healthcare system, while the medical student organization stated they would actively communicate with the new government.

Also, the nominee addressed the allegations that her spouse profited from purchasing COVID-related stocks during her tenure, stating, "There are many inaccuracies in the reports," and promised to clarify the facts during the confirmation hearing.

This is KBS News Park Kwang-sik.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Ex-covid chief vows trust
    • 입력 2025-07-01 01:21:40
    News 9
[Anchor]

Jeong Eun-kyeong, the former head of the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency, who was called the COVID-19 commander, stated that she would work to restore trust with the medical community as she began her first day as the Minister of Health and Welfare nominee.

The medical community welcomed her appointment and expressed hope for resolving conflicts with the government.

Park Kwang-sik, a medical specialist reporter, has the report.

[Report]

Jeong Eun-kyeong, the former head of the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency, who led the COVID-19 response, has seen her black hair gradually turn white.

With the disclosure of her worn-out shoes and modest business expenses, she was selected by Time magazine as one of the "100 Most Influential People in the World."

[Jeong Eun-kyeong/Former Head of the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency/Feb. 2020: "Although the staff have a heavy workload, they are enduring well and progressing."]

The COVID-19 commander has returned as the Minister of Health and Welfare nominee with a special mission to resolve conflicts with the medical community.

Nominee Jeong, a former physician, emphasized the importance of "restoring trust" with the medical community.

[Jeong Eun-kyeong/Minister of Health and Welfare Nominee: "I believe that the biggest issue causing the current conflicts with the medical community stems from distrust. Restoring trust and cooperation with the medical community is..."]

She also stated that she would actively consider plans to reinstate over 10,000 medical residents who resigned.

The medical community welcomed her appointment unanimously.

The Korean Medical Association evaluated the nominee, stating that she gained public trust through sincere communication during the COVID-19 pandemic and set an example for crisis response.

[Kim Seong-geun/Spokesperson for the Korean Medical Association: "We believe that she has earned the trust of the public and medical staff since her time as the head of the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency. It is quite a good choice."]

The medical residents' organization, a key party in the conflicts, expressed hope that this would be a starting point for restoring the healthcare system, while the medical student organization stated they would actively communicate with the new government.

Also, the nominee addressed the allegations that her spouse profited from purchasing COVID-related stocks during her tenure, stating, "There are many inaccuracies in the reports," and promised to clarify the facts during the confirmation hearing.

This is KBS News Park Kwang-sik.
박광식
박광식 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

분수대·한강 수영장 ‘북적’…서울 올해 첫 폭염주의보

분수대·한강 수영장 ‘북적’…서울 올해 첫 폭염주의보
“걱정돼서 왔어요”…첫 영업일 대출 창구 어땠나

“걱정돼서 왔어요”…첫 영업일 대출 창구 어땠나
특검 “윤 전 대통령 2차 출석 재차 연기 요청”…전 부속실장 소환

특검 “윤 전 대통령 2차 출석 재차 연기 요청”…전 부속실장 소환
[단독] 윤석열 정부, ‘대통령실 공사비 미지급’ 피소

[단독] 윤석열 정부, ‘대통령실 공사비 미지급’ 피소
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.