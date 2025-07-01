Ex-covid chief vows trust

동영상 고정 취소

Jeong Eun-kyeong, the former head of the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency, who was called the COVID-19 commander, stated that she would work to restore trust with the medical community as she began her first day as the Minister of Health and Welfare nominee.



The medical community welcomed her appointment and expressed hope for resolving conflicts with the government.



Park Kwang-sik, a medical specialist reporter, has the report.



[Report]



Jeong Eun-kyeong, the former head of the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency, who led the COVID-19 response, has seen her black hair gradually turn white.



With the disclosure of her worn-out shoes and modest business expenses, she was selected by Time magazine as one of the "100 Most Influential People in the World."



[Jeong Eun-kyeong/Former Head of the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency/Feb. 2020: "Although the staff have a heavy workload, they are enduring well and progressing."]



The COVID-19 commander has returned as the Minister of Health and Welfare nominee with a special mission to resolve conflicts with the medical community.



Nominee Jeong, a former physician, emphasized the importance of "restoring trust" with the medical community.



[Jeong Eun-kyeong/Minister of Health and Welfare Nominee: "I believe that the biggest issue causing the current conflicts with the medical community stems from distrust. Restoring trust and cooperation with the medical community is..."]



She also stated that she would actively consider plans to reinstate over 10,000 medical residents who resigned.



The medical community welcomed her appointment unanimously.



The Korean Medical Association evaluated the nominee, stating that she gained public trust through sincere communication during the COVID-19 pandemic and set an example for crisis response.



[Kim Seong-geun/Spokesperson for the Korean Medical Association: "We believe that she has earned the trust of the public and medical staff since her time as the head of the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency. It is quite a good choice."]



The medical residents' organization, a key party in the conflicts, expressed hope that this would be a starting point for restoring the healthcare system, while the medical student organization stated they would actively communicate with the new government.



Also, the nominee addressed the allegations that her spouse profited from purchasing COVID-related stocks during her tenure, stating, "There are many inaccuracies in the reports," and promised to clarify the facts during the confirmation hearing.



This is KBS News Park Kwang-sik.



