Trump: up to 50% tariff rates

[Anchor]

U.S. President Trump has announced that he will not extend the reciprocal tariff suspension and will send letters notifying countries of the tariff rates.

He also mentioned that the reciprocal tariff rate could be as high as 50%.

This is interpreted as a way to apply pressure as trade negotiations are not going as planned.

Reporter Park Seok-ho has the details.

[Report]

President Trump has expressed his intention not to extend the mutual tariff suspension deadline, which is less than ten days away.

He stated that there is nothing more to negotiate and that the U.S. will unilaterally notify the established tariff rates.

[Donald Trump/U.S. President: "We're going to be sending letters out pretty soon. We don't have to meet. We understand. We have all the numbers."]

Trump also indicated that the maximum tariff rate for each country could be 50%, suggesting that it could be adjusted based on how much trade deficit the U.S. has experienced with that country.

[Donald Trump/U.S. President: "We will say, 'Congratulations. We are allowing you to shop in the United States of America. You're going to pay a 25% tariff, or 35%, or 50%, or 10%.']

Trump specifically pointed out Japan, which exports millions of cars to the U.S. each year, explaining that he could send a letter to them.

South Korea could also be subject to a unilateral tariff notification letter, as the situation is similar to that of Japan.

Trump's remarks are interpreted as a way to pressure counterpart countries as the mutual tariff suspension deadline approaches and trade negotiations are not going smoothly.

So far, the U.S. has only reached a trade agreement with the United Kingdom, and in the case of Japan, there have been seven ministerial-level meetings, but they have not been able to narrow the differences in opinions.

A political media outlet in the U.S. pointed out that Trump's approach, which swings the stick without offering any carrots, is making negotiations difficult.

This is KBS News, Park Seok-ho.

