Korean shooting's golden age

[Anchor]



Korean shooting delivered a wave of inspiration with its best-ever results at last year’s Paris Olympics.



Now, the stars of that golden era have reunited in Cheongju — and starting tomorrow, viewers can join them from home.



Reporter Lee Mu-hyung has the story.



The Olympic medalists walk into the press conference with the calm confidence of champions.



[Cho Young-jae / Olympic Rapid Fire Pistol Silver Medalist: “More juniors greet me now as I pass by, and some even ask for autographs, so I give them occasionally.”]



[Oh Ye-jin / Olympic 10m Air Pistol Gold Medalist: “I kept hearing people whispering behind me, ‘It’s Oh Ye-jin, it’s Oh Ye-jin.’”]



Korea brought home three gold and three silver medals in Paris — a historic feat.



The medalists have become international stars, and with renewed motivation, their global competitiveness continues to rise.



[Keum Ji-hyeon / Olympic 10m Air Rifle Mixed Silver Medalist: “Whether in middle school, high school, college, or professional divisions, Korean scores are now almost at international levels. No matter who competes, we’re proud and ready to win.”]



This year’s National Shooting Championship — hosted by KBS — will be broadcast on public television for the first time in 19 years.



Athletes are determined to meet the growing interest with stellar performances and shared their bold hopes for upcoming international events.



[Park Ha-jun / Olympic 10m Air Rifle Mixed Silver Medalist: “It’s great that it’s being broadcast on national TV.”]



[Yang Ji-in / Olympic 25m Pistol Gold Medalist: “The inspiration from Paris doesn’t end here. I want to be an athlete who continues to move the nation at the Asian Games and Olympics.”]



After overcoming years of stagnation, Korean shooting is pulling the trigger on a new golden age.



This is KBS News, Lee Mu-hyung.



