Self-driving village bus test runs

Now, village buses have entered the era of autonomous driving.



The first autonomous village bus in the country has started trial operations in Seoul.



Following city buses, autonomous public transportation is gradually expanding.



Reporter Kim Ha-eun has the details.



[Report]



The steering wheel of the village bus moves on its own.



When the traffic light turns red, it automatically stops the vehicle.



This is the first autonomous village bus to begin trial operations.



[Yoon Jun-soo/Seongbuk-gu, Seoul: "When it turns left or right, the cornering is very smooth, and the ride quality is good, just like a person is driving...."]



Using cameras and over ten sensors, it can assess road conditions in real-time.



This bus detects its surroundings and turns the steering wheel on its own, but a driver is present in the driver's seat to prepare for any unexpected situations.



When it rains or passes through children's protection zones, the bus driver is required to take control of the steering wheel for passenger safety.



[Kim Myung-kyu/Deputy Manager of Autonomous Driving Company: "We only intervene temporarily when unexpected events occur that we did not anticipate...."]



The two introduced autonomous village buses operate back and forth between eight stops from Soongsil University’s main gate in Dongjak-gu to the back gate of Chung-Ang University.



They can be ridden for free until the end of this year.



[Jang Dong-han/Dongjak-gu, Seoul: "Since there are no cars coming from Heukseok-dong to this side of Sangdo-dong towards Soongsil University, I think students and local residents will be able to use it comfortably."]



Autonomous city buses have been operating on some routes since the trial operation area in Sangam-dong began in 2021.



In the second half of this year, the operation of autonomous village buses is also expected to expand to Seodaemun-gu and Dongdaemun-gu.



This is KBS News, Kim Ha-eun.



