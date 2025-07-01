Island duo wins LPGA title

동영상 고정 취소

The duo of Lim Jin-hee and Lee So-mi, competing in a rare two-person team event on the LPGA Tour, clinched victory after a thrilling playoff.



The win by the two players from Jeju Island and Wando was even more meaningful as they overcame their shared struggles.



Reporter Kim Ki-beom has the story.



[Report]



The Lim Jin-hee and Lee So-mi team battled closely with the Thompson-Megan Khang team until the last round.



The competition moved into a playoff.



The playoff was conducted in a foursome format, where the two players alternated hitting one ball, and Thompson made an incredible tee shot that landed just in front of the hole.



Lee So-mi's tee shot was also good, but it was slightly farther than Thompson's.



When it was Lim Jin-hee's turn, she calmly sank a 2.5-meter putt, preparing for the second playoff round.



Unexpectedly, Megan Khang missed her putt, ending the match right there.



[Lee So-mi/26 years old: "I really couldn't believe that we had won at that moment. I thought we might have to play another 2 or 3 holes. It felt unreal."]



This was the moment when a Korean player achieved the first victory in the two-person team format of the Dow Championship.



[Lim Jin-hee/Shinhan Financial Group: "We make together. If I had it alone it, can't made it. I think we are best team ever. I hope we coming back next year."]



Having debuted on the LPGA Tour together last year with results below expectations, this victory was even more significant.



[Lim Jin-hee: "Now that we have held the trophy once, I want to say that we will have more confidence and aim for more wins in the future."]



Lim Jin-hee, from Jeju Island, and Lee So-mi, from Wando, named their team BTI, meaning "born to be island," showcasing their fantastic teamwork as they became the 50th and 51st champions of Korean women's golf.



KBS News, Kim Ki-beom.



