Heo brothers’ 1st KCC practice

[Anchor]



The brothers Heo Ung and Heo Hoon, who are now on the same team in professional basketball at KCC, had their first training session.



From the very first day, they exchanged cheerful conversations, but they showed a serious attitude towards their goal of winning.



Reporter Ha Mu-rim met with them.



[Report]



The KCC training facility is filled with the lively voices of the Heo brothers during their first joint training.



[Heo Hoon/KCC: "You should be happy that you are on the same team as me."]



The younger brother, Heo Hoon, who transferred to KCC, playfully teases his older brother Heo Ung, who has just returned from a four-week training program in the U.S.



["Heo Ung, please show us one impressive skill you learned during your training in the U.S."]



[Heo Hoon/KCC: "Is there such a thing? I just went there to eat 'In-N-Out' (hamburgers). You should learn skills from me!"]



[Heo Ung/KCC: "Hey, show me what you learned. You dribble like this and then pass with one hand."]



[Heo Hoon/KCC: "That's basic."]



Heo Hoon, eager to show off a skill better than his brother's, unfortunately did not succeed.



[Heo Hoon/KCC: "Oh, I'm sorry."]



Despite feeling embarrassed, he tries again...



[Heo Hoon/KCC: "Ah, I'm sorry..."]



[Heo Ung/KCC: "Where are you passing it to?!!!"]



[Heo Hoon/KCC: "Why am I doing this?"]



Their playful banter continued into an interview, showcasing their deep brotherly bond.



[Heo Hoon/KCC: "(My brother) is a good shooter, so if I can support him well, I think his success rate will go up, so I have high expectations."]



[Heo Ung/KCC: "My success rate is already high!"]



[Heo Hoon/KCC: "It's higher compared to other players, so I will pass well."]



[Heo Ung/KCC: "I will gaslight you. Ask for more!"]



The Heo brothers, who cheered for KCC when their father Heo Jae was the head coach, have now formed a so-called 'super team' as teammates at KCC, and they are determined to achieve their goal of winning the championship.



[Heo Hoon/KCC: "As a member of KCC, I honestly don't feel any pressure from any team. I think we can definitely win as long as we don't get injured."]



[Heo Ung/KCC: "The problem is us; we will work hard to live up to the club's reputation and will definitely repay the fans' expectations with a championship."]



This is KBS News, Ha Mu-rim.



