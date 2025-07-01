News 9

Heo brothers’ 1st KCC practice

입력 2025.07.01 (01:35)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The brothers Heo Ung and Heo Hoon, who are now on the same team in professional basketball at KCC, had their first training session.

From the very first day, they exchanged cheerful conversations, but they showed a serious attitude towards their goal of winning.

Reporter Ha Mu-rim met with them.

[Report]

The KCC training facility is filled with the lively voices of the Heo brothers during their first joint training.

[Heo Hoon/KCC: "You should be happy that you are on the same team as me."]

The younger brother, Heo Hoon, who transferred to KCC, playfully teases his older brother Heo Ung, who has just returned from a four-week training program in the U.S.

["Heo Ung, please show us one impressive skill you learned during your training in the U.S."]

[Heo Hoon/KCC: "Is there such a thing? I just went there to eat 'In-N-Out' (hamburgers). You should learn skills from me!"]

[Heo Ung/KCC: "Hey, show me what you learned. You dribble like this and then pass with one hand."]

[Heo Hoon/KCC: "That's basic."]

Heo Hoon, eager to show off a skill better than his brother's, unfortunately did not succeed.

[Heo Hoon/KCC: "Oh, I'm sorry."]

Despite feeling embarrassed, he tries again...

[Heo Hoon/KCC: "Ah, I'm sorry..."]

[Heo Ung/KCC: "Where are you passing it to?!!!"]

[Heo Hoon/KCC: "Why am I doing this?"]

Their playful banter continued into an interview, showcasing their deep brotherly bond.

[Heo Hoon/KCC: "(My brother) is a good shooter, so if I can support him well, I think his success rate will go up, so I have high expectations."]

[Heo Ung/KCC: "My success rate is already high!"]

[Heo Hoon/KCC: "It's higher compared to other players, so I will pass well."]

[Heo Ung/KCC: "I will gaslight you. Ask for more!"]

The Heo brothers, who cheered for KCC when their father Heo Jae was the head coach, have now formed a so-called 'super team' as teammates at KCC, and they are determined to achieve their goal of winning the championship.

[Heo Hoon/KCC: "As a member of KCC, I honestly don't feel any pressure from any team. I think we can definitely win as long as we don't get injured."]

[Heo Ung/KCC: "The problem is us; we will work hard to live up to the club's reputation and will definitely repay the fans' expectations with a championship."]

This is KBS News, Ha Mu-rim.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Heo brothers’ 1st KCC practice
    • 입력 2025-07-01 01:35:37
    News 9
[Anchor]

The brothers Heo Ung and Heo Hoon, who are now on the same team in professional basketball at KCC, had their first training session.

From the very first day, they exchanged cheerful conversations, but they showed a serious attitude towards their goal of winning.

Reporter Ha Mu-rim met with them.

[Report]

The KCC training facility is filled with the lively voices of the Heo brothers during their first joint training.

[Heo Hoon/KCC: "You should be happy that you are on the same team as me."]

The younger brother, Heo Hoon, who transferred to KCC, playfully teases his older brother Heo Ung, who has just returned from a four-week training program in the U.S.

["Heo Ung, please show us one impressive skill you learned during your training in the U.S."]

[Heo Hoon/KCC: "Is there such a thing? I just went there to eat 'In-N-Out' (hamburgers). You should learn skills from me!"]

[Heo Ung/KCC: "Hey, show me what you learned. You dribble like this and then pass with one hand."]

[Heo Hoon/KCC: "That's basic."]

Heo Hoon, eager to show off a skill better than his brother's, unfortunately did not succeed.

[Heo Hoon/KCC: "Oh, I'm sorry."]

Despite feeling embarrassed, he tries again...

[Heo Hoon/KCC: "Ah, I'm sorry..."]

[Heo Ung/KCC: "Where are you passing it to?!!!"]

[Heo Hoon/KCC: "Why am I doing this?"]

Their playful banter continued into an interview, showcasing their deep brotherly bond.

[Heo Hoon/KCC: "(My brother) is a good shooter, so if I can support him well, I think his success rate will go up, so I have high expectations."]

[Heo Ung/KCC: "My success rate is already high!"]

[Heo Hoon/KCC: "It's higher compared to other players, so I will pass well."]

[Heo Ung/KCC: "I will gaslight you. Ask for more!"]

The Heo brothers, who cheered for KCC when their father Heo Jae was the head coach, have now formed a so-called 'super team' as teammates at KCC, and they are determined to achieve their goal of winning the championship.

[Heo Hoon/KCC: "As a member of KCC, I honestly don't feel any pressure from any team. I think we can definitely win as long as we don't get injured."]

[Heo Ung/KCC: "The problem is us; we will work hard to live up to the club's reputation and will definitely repay the fans' expectations with a championship."]

This is KBS News, Ha Mu-rim.
하무림
하무림 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

분수대·한강 수영장 ‘북적’…서울 올해 첫 폭염주의보

분수대·한강 수영장 ‘북적’…서울 올해 첫 폭염주의보
“걱정돼서 왔어요”…첫 영업일 대출 창구 어땠나

“걱정돼서 왔어요”…첫 영업일 대출 창구 어땠나
특검 “윤 전 대통령 2차 출석 재차 연기 요청”…전 부속실장 소환

특검 “윤 전 대통령 2차 출석 재차 연기 요청”…전 부속실장 소환
[단독] 윤석열 정부, ‘대통령실 공사비 미지급’ 피소

[단독] 윤석열 정부, ‘대통령실 공사비 미지급’ 피소
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.