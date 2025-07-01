[News Today] Manufacturing stressed as tariff strategy

News Today

[LEAD]
Just one week remains until the U.S. tariff negotiation deadline. The Trump administration is warning it may impose unilateral tariff rates on countries that fail to reach a deal. In response, Seoul is aiming to use manufacturing cooperation as leverage to secure lower tariffs.

[REPORT]
South Korea and the U.S. have held their first tariff talks since the new Korean administration took office.

Seoul believes the talks will continue past the July 8 deadline.

Yeo Han-koo / Trade Minister (June 29)
The situation in the U.S. is very uncertain now. All possibilities are open at this point.

Seoul's top trade negotiator added that Washington's stance has changed subtly.

Before, it had refused vehemently to lower itemized tariffs imposed on automobiles and steel. But now it seems to be willing to "consider" some concessions if there is a clear way to reduce its trade deficit.

The Korean government is looking to make the best use of bilateral cooperation in various manufacturing fields such as Hyundai Motor's investment in the U.S. and shipbuilding to Korea's advantage.

However, Washington's more elaborate demand to lift non-tariff barriers is a burden to Seoul.

That includes the expansion of imports of U.S. beef from cattle older than 30 months and the export of high-precision map data to Google.

At a public hearing on collecting mass opinion, these issues prompted significant concerns.

Seo Jin-gyo / Director, GS&J Institute
Because of Korean consumers' concerns about mad cow disease, U.S. beef exports could drop even below the current level.

Some called for providing accurate information to the Korean public on the U.S. government's demands.

Shin Mi-yeon / Progressive Party
It's a vulnerable issue that is closely correlated to the people's livelihoods.

The government has reiterated its commitment to hold negotiations with the top priority on Korea's national interests.

