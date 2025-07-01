[News Today] Man injures 2 with weapon in Seoul

입력 2025-07-01





[LEAD]

Two people were injured in a stabbing rampage at a multi-unit home in Seoul. The attacker, a man in his 30s, was found dead shortly after the incident. The victims say they had never seen the man before. Police are now investigating how the attack unfolded and why it happened.



[REPORT]

A man dashes across a road with no shoes on.



Another man follows, limping as if he hurt his leg.



They are victims fleeing from a violent attack.



The incident occurred at around 8:30 p.m. Sunday.



A man in his 30s wielded a weapon against two other men at a housing complex in Sillim-dong in Seoul's Gwanak-gu District.



The two victims are being treated at hospital, one for injuries to his shoulder and the other for injuries to his ankle.



Nearby resident/ (VOICE MODIFIED)

It was approaching 9 p.m.. I was on my way to buy something and I thought it was odd to see a police car here.



They told police that the attacker rang the doorbell of their home and when they opened the door, he immediately started wielding a weapon.



They reportedly claimed they had never seen the man before.



Right after the incident, the man jumped off a building and died.



Nearby vendor/(VOICE MODIFIED)

The dead man didn't fall on this road but over there on the alleyway.



With the man dead and no indictment possible, the police are expected to close the case.



But officers will still look into whether the deceased man was a neighbor living in the same complex as the victims as well as the motive and details of the crime.