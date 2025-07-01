[News Today] Man injures 2 with weapon in Seoul
입력 2025.07.01 (15:49) 수정 2025.07.01 (15:50)
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[LEAD]
Two people were injured in a stabbing rampage at a multi-unit home in Seoul. The attacker, a man in his 30s, was found dead shortly after the incident. The victims say they had never seen the man before. Police are now investigating how the attack unfolded and why it happened.
[REPORT]
A man dashes across a road with no shoes on.
Another man follows, limping as if he hurt his leg.
They are victims fleeing from a violent attack.
The incident occurred at around 8:30 p.m. Sunday.
A man in his 30s wielded a weapon against two other men at a housing complex in Sillim-dong in Seoul's Gwanak-gu District.
The two victims are being treated at hospital, one for injuries to his shoulder and the other for injuries to his ankle.
Nearby resident/ (VOICE MODIFIED)
It was approaching 9 p.m.. I was on my way to buy something and I thought it was odd to see a police car here.
They told police that the attacker rang the doorbell of their home and when they opened the door, he immediately started wielding a weapon.
They reportedly claimed they had never seen the man before.
Right after the incident, the man jumped off a building and died.
Nearby vendor/(VOICE MODIFIED)
The dead man didn't fall on this road but over there on the alleyway.
With the man dead and no indictment possible, the police are expected to close the case.
But officers will still look into whether the deceased man was a neighbor living in the same complex as the victims as well as the motive and details of the crime.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- [News Today] Man injures 2 with weapon in Seoul
-
- 입력 2025-07-01 15:49:32
- 수정2025-07-01 15:50:47
[LEAD]
Two people were injured in a stabbing rampage at a multi-unit home in Seoul. The attacker, a man in his 30s, was found dead shortly after the incident. The victims say they had never seen the man before. Police are now investigating how the attack unfolded and why it happened.
[REPORT]
A man dashes across a road with no shoes on.
Another man follows, limping as if he hurt his leg.
They are victims fleeing from a violent attack.
The incident occurred at around 8:30 p.m. Sunday.
A man in his 30s wielded a weapon against two other men at a housing complex in Sillim-dong in Seoul's Gwanak-gu District.
The two victims are being treated at hospital, one for injuries to his shoulder and the other for injuries to his ankle.
Nearby resident/ (VOICE MODIFIED)
It was approaching 9 p.m.. I was on my way to buy something and I thought it was odd to see a police car here.
They told police that the attacker rang the doorbell of their home and when they opened the door, he immediately started wielding a weapon.
They reportedly claimed they had never seen the man before.
Right after the incident, the man jumped off a building and died.
Nearby vendor/(VOICE MODIFIED)
The dead man didn't fall on this road but over there on the alleyway.
With the man dead and no indictment possible, the police are expected to close the case.
But officers will still look into whether the deceased man was a neighbor living in the same complex as the victims as well as the motive and details of the crime.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.