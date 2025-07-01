News Today

[News Today] Child support advance payment launched

입력 2025.07.01 (15:50)

[LEAD]
Many single parents urgently need child support, but former spouses often don't pay. Starting today, the government will provide the payments first and collect them later from the non-custodial parent.

[REPORT]
This woman in her 30s has been raising her two children alone since getting divorced seven years ago.

Her ex-husband made all kinds of excuses to cut down on child support payments. Currently he is not paying them at all.

Single parent / (VOICE MODIFIED)
He kept cutting the sum to 500,000 won then to 200,000 won. Now he's stopped. Even 200,000 won is of help in paying for kids' private education.

A government survey shows that single-parent families need around 580,000 won (USD 430) a month on average to cover childcare costs. But, more than one in seven have never received child support payments.

The government on Tuesday introduced a child support advance payment system, whereby it provides child support payments first and claims them back from former spouses later.

Eligibility includes 150% of the median income and lower, not receiving child support payments for at least three months in a row, and efforts to collect child support payments from the ex-spouses.

Those who are selected as eligible recipients will receive 200,000 won (USD 148) a month per child until the minor reaches adulthood.

Every six months, the government will collect the prepaid child support subsidies from non-custodial parents.

If they fail to pay despite reminders, their financial and asset information will be viewed to enforce compulsory collection.

Lee Yoon-ah / Ministry of Gender Equality and Family
Under compulsory tax collection, the debtors' financial information can be viewed without consent and their assets can be seized.

The Ministry of Gender Equality and Family says it will make improvements to the child support advance payment system in line with how much prepaid subsidies will be collected.

