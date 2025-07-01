[News Today] Test run of self-driving village buses

입력 2025-07-01 15:53:09 수정 2025-07-01 15:53:22 News Today





[LEAD]

South Korea's first self-driving village bus has begun trial operations in Seoul.

A safety driver is still seated at the wheel. But following city buses, autonomous driving technology is gradually expanding across public transportation.



[REPORT]

The steering wheel of this village bus moves on its own.



When the traffic light turns red, the bus stops automatically.



This is a self-driving village bus operating on a trial basis.



Yoon Jun-soo / Seoul resident

When it turns left or right, the handling is so smooth, as if it is driven by a human.



Equipped with a camera and over 10 sensors, it can assess road conditions in real time.



However, a driver remains seated at the wheel to handle unexpected situations.



The driver is required to take control of the steering wheel when it rains or the bus passes through a child protection zone.



Kim Myung-kyu / Self-driving vehicle firm

We intervene temporarily only when unexpected events occur.



Two self-driving village buses have been introduced and passengers can use them for free until the end of this year.



Jang Dong-han / Seoul resident

Since there are no buses running from Heukseok-dong to Sangdo-dong and Soongsil University, students and residents can use it conveniently.



Starting with Sangam-dong in 2021, self-driving city buses are in operation on some routes in Seoul.



The operation of self-driving village buses will be expanded to Seodaemun-gu and Dongdaemun-gu districts in the second half of this year.