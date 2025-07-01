[News Today] Test run of self-driving village buses
[LEAD]
South Korea's first self-driving village bus has begun trial operations in Seoul.
A safety driver is still seated at the wheel. But following city buses, autonomous driving technology is gradually expanding across public transportation.
[REPORT]
The steering wheel of this village bus moves on its own.
When the traffic light turns red, the bus stops automatically.
This is a self-driving village bus operating on a trial basis.
Yoon Jun-soo / Seoul resident
When it turns left or right, the handling is so smooth, as if it is driven by a human.
Equipped with a camera and over 10 sensors, it can assess road conditions in real time.
However, a driver remains seated at the wheel to handle unexpected situations.
The driver is required to take control of the steering wheel when it rains or the bus passes through a child protection zone.
Kim Myung-kyu / Self-driving vehicle firm
We intervene temporarily only when unexpected events occur.
Two self-driving village buses have been introduced and passengers can use them for free until the end of this year.
Jang Dong-han / Seoul resident
Since there are no buses running from Heukseok-dong to Sangdo-dong and Soongsil University, students and residents can use it conveniently.
Starting with Sangam-dong in 2021, self-driving city buses are in operation on some routes in Seoul.
The operation of self-driving village buses will be expanded to Seodaemun-gu and Dongdaemun-gu districts in the second half of this year.
