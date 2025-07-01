[News Today] Berlin preliminary for K-pop festival
입력 2025.07.01 (15:54) 수정 2025.07.01 (15:54)
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[LEAD]
The K-Pop World Festival is set to take place this fall in Changwon, Gyeongsangnam-do Province. Preliminary rounds are now underway in major cities around the world, including Berlin, Germany.
[REPORT]
The polished, dynamic choreography is as good as a performance by any K-pop group.
The audience sings along and responds enthusiastically.
This is a preliminary round for the K-Pop World Festival, held in Berlin.
Jenifer Drevis / German contestant
Standing on this stage, it is a dream come true for me.
Those from various countries team up and are united through K-pop.
Contestants from both Ukraine and Russia, which remain at war, show off their K-pop skills in the audition, side by side.
Milos Valerina / Ukrainian contestant
We come from different countries. It doesn't matter what nationality we are. K-pop unites all of us.
The status of K-pop is changing in Germany, as seen in BTS member J-Hope's appearance in this year's Lollapalooza Berlin, one of the world's top music festivals.
Lim Sang-beom / Korean ambassador to Germany
It seems that it is no longer K-pop of Korea but rather Korea of K-pop that's more widespread. The popularity of K-pop is heating up.
The regional preliminary for Central Asia was held in Kazakhstan, serving as a cultural exchange event with Korea.
The finals of the K-pop World Festival, which has seen heated preliminaries in some 100 cities in 85 countries, will be held in Changwon, Gyeongsangnam-do Province, in October.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- [News Today] Berlin preliminary for K-pop festival
-
- 입력 2025-07-01 15:54:40
- 수정2025-07-01 15:54:54
[LEAD]
The K-Pop World Festival is set to take place this fall in Changwon, Gyeongsangnam-do Province. Preliminary rounds are now underway in major cities around the world, including Berlin, Germany.
[REPORT]
The polished, dynamic choreography is as good as a performance by any K-pop group.
The audience sings along and responds enthusiastically.
This is a preliminary round for the K-Pop World Festival, held in Berlin.
Jenifer Drevis / German contestant
Standing on this stage, it is a dream come true for me.
Those from various countries team up and are united through K-pop.
Contestants from both Ukraine and Russia, which remain at war, show off their K-pop skills in the audition, side by side.
Milos Valerina / Ukrainian contestant
We come from different countries. It doesn't matter what nationality we are. K-pop unites all of us.
The status of K-pop is changing in Germany, as seen in BTS member J-Hope's appearance in this year's Lollapalooza Berlin, one of the world's top music festivals.
Lim Sang-beom / Korean ambassador to Germany
It seems that it is no longer K-pop of Korea but rather Korea of K-pop that's more widespread. The popularity of K-pop is heating up.
The regional preliminary for Central Asia was held in Kazakhstan, serving as a cultural exchange event with Korea.
The finals of the K-pop World Festival, which has seen heated preliminaries in some 100 cities in 85 countries, will be held in Changwon, Gyeongsangnam-do Province, in October.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.