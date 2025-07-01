News Today

[News Today] Berlin preliminary for K-pop festival

[LEAD]
The K-Pop World Festival is set to take place this fall in Changwon, Gyeongsangnam-do Province. Preliminary rounds are now underway in major cities around the world, including Berlin, Germany.

[REPORT]
The polished, dynamic choreography is as good as a performance by any K-pop group.

The audience sings along and responds enthusiastically.

This is a preliminary round for the K-Pop World Festival, held in Berlin.

Jenifer Drevis / German contestant
Standing on this stage, it is a dream come true for me.

Those from various countries team up and are united through K-pop.

Contestants from both Ukraine and Russia, which remain at war, show off their K-pop skills in the audition, side by side.

Milos Valerina / Ukrainian contestant
We come from different countries. It doesn't matter what nationality we are. K-pop unites all of us.

The status of K-pop is changing in Germany, as seen in BTS member J-Hope's appearance in this year's Lollapalooza Berlin, one of the world's top music festivals.

Lim Sang-beom / Korean ambassador to Germany
It seems that it is no longer K-pop of Korea but rather Korea of K-pop that's more widespread. The popularity of K-pop is heating up.

The regional preliminary for Central Asia was held in Kazakhstan, serving as a cultural exchange event with Korea.

The finals of the K-pop World Festival, which has seen heated preliminaries in some 100 cities in 85 countries, will be held in Changwon, Gyeongsangnam-do Province, in October.

