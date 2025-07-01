News 9

Prosecution leadership shuffled

[Anchor]

The government immediately carried out a high-level personnel reshuffle in the prosecution.

In particular, it appointed Lim Eun-jung, the head prosecutor of the Daejeon District Prosecutors' Office, who has advocated for prosecutorial reform and opposed former President Yoon Suk Yeol, as the head of the Seoul Eastern District Prosecutors' Office.

Reporter Gong Min-kyung has the story.

[Report]

After the appointments of Justice Minister nominee Jeong Seong-ho, Vice Minister Lee Jin-soo, and Chief of Civil Affairs Bong Wook, the follow-up personnel changes in the prosecution were made in a flash.

The most notable figure is Lim Eun-jung, the head of the Major Economic Crimes Investigation Unit at the Daejeon District Prosecutors' Office.

This time, she was promoted directly to the head of the Seoul Eastern District Prosecutors' Office, skipping the deputy chief prosecutor position.

Head Prosecutor Lim has been recognized as a leading advocate for prosecutorial reform, having reported former and current prosecution officials to the police for job abandonment and openly criticizing prosecution personnel and policies.

With the launch of the Lee Jae Myung government, she served as a specialist committee member of the National Planning Committee and left a statement saying, "I will ensure that the rampage of a political prosecution does not recur."

Four years ago, she strongly opposed then-Prosecutor General Yoon Suk Yeol while investigating the 'allegations of coercing false testimony by the investigation team of former Prime Minister Han Myung-sook'.

[Lim Eun-jung/Ministry of Justice Inspection Officer/Sept. 2021: "(The investigation records) are all in nine volumes. All records are under prosecutor Lim Eun-jung. It is not reasonable to say that (Yoon Suk Yeol) the Prosecutor General did not know about this."]

As the head of the Seoul Southern District Prosecutors' Office, known as the 'grim reaper of Yeouido' specialized in economic crimes, Kim Tae-hoon, a prosecutor from the Seoul High Prosecutors' Office, has been appointed.

Prosecutor Kim was demoted to the Busan High Prosecutors' Office after investigating the stock price manipulation allegations involving Kim Keon-hee while serving as the 4th deputy chief prosecutor at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office during the Yoon Suk Yeol administration.

The head of the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office, the largest prosecution office in the country, is Jeong Jin-woo, the head of the Seoul Northern District Prosecutors' Office, and the second-in-command of the prosecution, the Deputy Chief Prosecutor of the Supreme Prosecutors' Office, is now Noh Man-seok, the head of the Drug and Organized Crime Department of the Supreme Prosecutors' Office.

This is KBS News, Gong Min-kyung.

