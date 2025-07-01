Top prosecutor quits
입력 2025.07.01 (23:58)
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[Anchor]
Prosecutor General Shim Woo-jung and several senior prosecutors abruptly resigned today (7.1).
In particular, Shim expressed concern over the government’s prosecution reform plan—which centers on separating investigative and prosecutorial powers—in an official statement.
Our top story tonight, from reporter Kim Tae-hoon.
[Report]
Shim Woo-jung, who was nominated as Prosecutor General last August, had emphasized restoring public trust in the prosecution.
[Shim Woo-jung/Then Prosecutor General Nominee/Aug. 2024: "I believe the right path is for each member of the prosecution to act with a sense of mission and do their job with integrity."]
However, Shim has unexpectedly submitted his resignation.
Just nine months into his two-year term.
In a brief statement, he said, “Given the current circumstances, stepping down is my final responsibility.”
He added, “Criminal justice is directly linked to the fundamental rights of all citizens,” and warned, “If reform is carried out with conclusions predetermined, it could lead to unforeseen side effects.”
The remarks are being interpreted as criticism of the Lee government’s aggressive reform drive—particularly the stripping of investigative authority from prosecutors—without seriously considering the prosecution’s position.
Other key figures from the Yoon administration's prosecutorial leadership also stepped down today, including Supreme Prosecutors’ Office Deputy Chief Lee Jin-dong and Seoul Eastern District Chief Prosecutor Yang Seok-jo.
Yang voiced concern in his farewell message saying “Prosecution without investigation is an abuse of prosecutorial authority, and investigation without prosecution risks becoming targeted enforcement.”
KBS News, Kim Tae-hoon.
Prosecutor General Shim Woo-jung and several senior prosecutors abruptly resigned today (7.1).
In particular, Shim expressed concern over the government’s prosecution reform plan—which centers on separating investigative and prosecutorial powers—in an official statement.
Our top story tonight, from reporter Kim Tae-hoon.
[Report]
Shim Woo-jung, who was nominated as Prosecutor General last August, had emphasized restoring public trust in the prosecution.
[Shim Woo-jung/Then Prosecutor General Nominee/Aug. 2024: "I believe the right path is for each member of the prosecution to act with a sense of mission and do their job with integrity."]
However, Shim has unexpectedly submitted his resignation.
Just nine months into his two-year term.
In a brief statement, he said, “Given the current circumstances, stepping down is my final responsibility.”
He added, “Criminal justice is directly linked to the fundamental rights of all citizens,” and warned, “If reform is carried out with conclusions predetermined, it could lead to unforeseen side effects.”
The remarks are being interpreted as criticism of the Lee government’s aggressive reform drive—particularly the stripping of investigative authority from prosecutors—without seriously considering the prosecution’s position.
Other key figures from the Yoon administration's prosecutorial leadership also stepped down today, including Supreme Prosecutors’ Office Deputy Chief Lee Jin-dong and Seoul Eastern District Chief Prosecutor Yang Seok-jo.
Yang voiced concern in his farewell message saying “Prosecution without investigation is an abuse of prosecutorial authority, and investigation without prosecution risks becoming targeted enforcement.”
KBS News, Kim Tae-hoon.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- Top prosecutor quits
-
- 입력 2025-07-01 23:58:03
[Anchor]
Prosecutor General Shim Woo-jung and several senior prosecutors abruptly resigned today (7.1).
In particular, Shim expressed concern over the government’s prosecution reform plan—which centers on separating investigative and prosecutorial powers—in an official statement.
Our top story tonight, from reporter Kim Tae-hoon.
[Report]
Shim Woo-jung, who was nominated as Prosecutor General last August, had emphasized restoring public trust in the prosecution.
[Shim Woo-jung/Then Prosecutor General Nominee/Aug. 2024: "I believe the right path is for each member of the prosecution to act with a sense of mission and do their job with integrity."]
However, Shim has unexpectedly submitted his resignation.
Just nine months into his two-year term.
In a brief statement, he said, “Given the current circumstances, stepping down is my final responsibility.”
He added, “Criminal justice is directly linked to the fundamental rights of all citizens,” and warned, “If reform is carried out with conclusions predetermined, it could lead to unforeseen side effects.”
The remarks are being interpreted as criticism of the Lee government’s aggressive reform drive—particularly the stripping of investigative authority from prosecutors—without seriously considering the prosecution’s position.
Other key figures from the Yoon administration's prosecutorial leadership also stepped down today, including Supreme Prosecutors’ Office Deputy Chief Lee Jin-dong and Seoul Eastern District Chief Prosecutor Yang Seok-jo.
Yang voiced concern in his farewell message saying “Prosecution without investigation is an abuse of prosecutorial authority, and investigation without prosecution risks becoming targeted enforcement.”
KBS News, Kim Tae-hoon.
Prosecutor General Shim Woo-jung and several senior prosecutors abruptly resigned today (7.1).
In particular, Shim expressed concern over the government’s prosecution reform plan—which centers on separating investigative and prosecutorial powers—in an official statement.
Our top story tonight, from reporter Kim Tae-hoon.
[Report]
Shim Woo-jung, who was nominated as Prosecutor General last August, had emphasized restoring public trust in the prosecution.
[Shim Woo-jung/Then Prosecutor General Nominee/Aug. 2024: "I believe the right path is for each member of the prosecution to act with a sense of mission and do their job with integrity."]
However, Shim has unexpectedly submitted his resignation.
Just nine months into his two-year term.
In a brief statement, he said, “Given the current circumstances, stepping down is my final responsibility.”
He added, “Criminal justice is directly linked to the fundamental rights of all citizens,” and warned, “If reform is carried out with conclusions predetermined, it could lead to unforeseen side effects.”
The remarks are being interpreted as criticism of the Lee government’s aggressive reform drive—particularly the stripping of investigative authority from prosecutors—without seriously considering the prosecution’s position.
Other key figures from the Yoon administration's prosecutorial leadership also stepped down today, including Supreme Prosecutors’ Office Deputy Chief Lee Jin-dong and Seoul Eastern District Chief Prosecutor Yang Seok-jo.
Yang voiced concern in his farewell message saying “Prosecution without investigation is an abuse of prosecutorial authority, and investigation without prosecution risks becoming targeted enforcement.”
KBS News, Kim Tae-hoon.
-
-
김태훈 기자 abc@kbs.co.kr김태훈 기자의 기사 모음
-
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.