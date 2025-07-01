News 9

New push for prosecution reform

[Anchor]

With the change in the prosecution leadership, there is growing momentum for accelerating prosecution reform.

Justice Minister nominee Jung Sung-ho stated that there is national consensus on decentralizing prosecutorial power and reaffirmed his commitment to reform.

The ruling Democratic Party has also resumed its legislative push.

Reporter Oh Dae-seong has more.

[Report]

Immediately after being nominated, Jung Sung-ho pledged to restore the rule of law and normalize the country’s power institutions.

On his first commute to prepare for his confirmation hearing, he emphasized the necessity of prosecution reform, stating that public consensus supports redistributing prosecutorial authority.

[Jung Sung-ho / Justice Minister Nominee: "It seems that the public has high expectations for changes in our prosecution system, which has caused anxiety until now."]

The new government’s prosecution reform is expected to focus on separating investigative and prosecutorial functions.

However, Jung emphasized the importance of a cautious approach, mindful of public opinion and bipartisan cooperation.

[Jung Sung-ho / Justice Minister Nominee: "Terms like ‘dismantling the prosecution’ aren’t appropriate. This is something that should be decided through consultation between the ruling and opposition parties."]

The Democratic Party has also reignited efforts to pass prosecution reform legislation that had been on hold.

It had previously proposed the so-called “four prosecution reform bills,” which include abolishing the prosecution office and establishing two separate agencies — one for investigation (the Serious Crimes Investigation Agency) and one for prosecution (the Public Prosecution Agency). Today (7.1), the Legislation and Judiciary Committee referred a bill to separate investigation and prosecution to a subcommittee.

[Lee Choon-suak / Legislation and Judiciary Committee Chair / Democratic Party: "The judicial system is in crisis. I will ensure robust debate — but I will not leave the issue unattended."]

With Democratic Party leadership contenders Jung Chung-rae and Park Chan-dae also vowing to complete prosecution reform before the Chuseok holiday, legislation appears only a matter of time.

Meanwhile, the People Power Party denounced the bill as an attempt to seize control of the prosecution and shield those in power.

The State Affairs Planning Committee has postponed a scheduled report from the prosecution originally set for tomorrow (7.2), citing internal changes such as Prosecutor General Shim Woo-jung’s resignation.

This is Oh Dae-seong, KBS News.

