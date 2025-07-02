News 9

Yoon skips summons again

입력 2025.07.02 (00:31)

[Anchor]

Former President Yoon Suk Yeol did not respond to the special prosecutor's second summons today (7.1).

The special prosecutor has notified him to appear by 9 AM this Saturday and did not accept requests to delay the time.

If he fails to appear again, they hinted at the possibility of an arrest warrant next time.

Reporter Kim Young-hoon has the details.

[Report]

Former President Yoon did not show up at the Seoul High Prosecutors' Office at 9 AM today, the time set for the second summons by the special prosecutor.

This marks the first time he has not complied, contrary to his earlier stance of being willing to respond to the summons.

[Song Jin-ho/Attorney for Former President Yoon Suk Yeol/June 29: "(Former President Yoon) will attend a lawful summons."]

The special prosecutor responded immediately.

They notified Yoon's side to come in for questioning at 9 AM on July 5, and it is expected that investigations into inducement of foreign aggression, which were not included in the first investigation, will also take place on that day.

Yoon's request to delay the appearance time to 10 AM was firmly rejected, citing a large volume of investigation.

Park Ji-young, assistant special prosecutor for the insurrection case, noted that Yoon’s team submitted a statement indicating he would comply with the summons after July 5, but warned "If he does not comply on the 5th, I think the court will issue an arrest warrant since the conditions will be met."

This effectively serves as a final warning, suggesting the possibility of forced attendance.

The new arrest warrant may include additional charges beyond obstruction of special official duties and ordering the deletion of encrypted phone data.

The special prosecutor is also accelerating the investigation into inducement of foreign aggression, including allegations that unmanned drones were infiltrated into North Korea to provoke armed conflict and build justification for the Dec. 3 emergency martial law. As part of this, the practical head of the Agency for Defense Development, which supplies drones to the military, is being questioned as a witness.

This is KBS News, Kim Young-hoon.

