Special probe into Marine's death

[Anchor]



The special investigation for the deceased Marine will officially launch tomorrow (July 2).



They will summon and investigate Im Seong-geun, the former commander of the 1st Marine Division, as the first suspect.



Ahead of the launch, the special investigation team paid their respects at the cemetery for the deceased Marine today (July 1), reaffirming their commitment to uncovering the truth.



This is a report by reporter Bae Ji-hyun.



[Report]



The leadership of the special investigation team for the deceased Marine, led by Special Prosecutor Lee Myung-hyun, stood in front of the grave of Corporal Chae Su-geun.



["Everyone, please bow your heads in silence."]



They visited the Daejeon National Cemetery where Corporal Chae is buried, just one day before the official launch of the special investigation.



This special investigation team has shown their determination to uncover the truth regarding the allegations surrounding Corporal Chae, who tragically lost his life at a disaster site in July 2023.



[Lee Myung-hyun/Special Prosecutor for Deceased Marines: "We will surely uncover the truth so that Corporal Chae's unfortunate death will not be in vain."]



The special investigation team for the deceased Marine stated that they have decided to investigate the 'allegations of lobbying for the acquittal of former Marine Division Commander Im Seong-geun,' which overlaps with the investigation of the Kim Keon-hee special investigation team, saying, "We will investigate first."



There are allegations that after Corporal Chae's death, Mrs. Kim Keon-hee exerted undue influence to prevent Commander Im from being punished.



[Lee Myung-hyun/Special Prosecutor for Deceased Marine: "I spoke with Special Prosecutor Min (Jung-ki). We will investigate first and then discuss..."]



The special investigation team for the deceased Marine will hold a plaque ceremony tomorrow morning to announce their official launch and begin full-scale investigations.



In the afternoon, they are expected to summon former Commander Im as the first suspect to investigate charges of negligent homicide and the lobbying allegations.



The investigation personnel of the special investigation team stated that they are analyzing the investigation records handed over from the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials, police, and prosecution at their office established in Seocho-dong, Seoul.



This is KBS News, Bae Ji-hyun.



