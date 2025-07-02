News 9

Jeonse loan rules

입력 2025.07.02 (00:31)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Due to the government’s tightened lending rules, buyers of newly built apartments who planned to use jeonse deposits to pay their final balance are now facing a crisis.

That's because it's difficult to find tenants who can move in without relying on jeonse loans.

For now, the Seoul apartment market is holding its breath.

Reporter Lee Ji-eun explains how long this trend might last.

[Report]

This newly built apartment complex with 1,800 units began move-ins late last month.

Owners who plan to live in the units themselves are not subject to the tightened loan regulations. But those planning to rent out their units on jeonse (lump-sum lease) terms are growing anxious.

That’s because jeonse loans conditioned on a transfer of ownership are now blocked.

[Kang Sung-bae / Real Estate Agent, Dongdaemun-gu, Seoul: "Those who haven’t rented out their units are panicking, frankly. They don’t have enough funds, so they can’t even switch to monthly rent."]

At another apartment complex nearing completion with about four months until move-in, the situation is even more urgent.

Most jeonse contracts haven’t been signed, and landlords are finding it difficult to locate tenants who can move in without taking out a loan.

[Kim / Real Estate Agent, Dongdaemun-gu, Seoul: "Eight out of ten tenants take out a jeonse loan. Honestly, the jeonse price for an 84㎡ unit is about 700 million won. Who has that kind of cash? If they did, they’d have bought their own home already."]

After a recent surge, the overheated Seoul real estate market has temporarily cooled.

The ban on gap investment, combined with the introduction of Phase 3 Stress Debt Service Ratio (DSR) starting today (7.1), has further tightened borrowing limits.

[Oh Seok-jong / Real Estate Agent, Seongdong-gu, Seoul: "Buyers now have to reassess whether they actually have the financial means, which obviously affects contract activity."]

However, analysts say the impact of this “credit tightening” may only last about six months at most.

In fact, the 2019 ban on mortgage loans for apartments priced over 1.5 billion won only lasted six months before triggering a “balloon effect."

[Kim Eun-sun / Head of Big Data Lab, Zigbang: "Because the government is currently focused on curbing demand through financial restrictions, there needs to be a complementary response to uncertainties on the supply side, like the decline in new housing supply and delays in redevelopment projects."]

Experts stress that follow-up measures—especially housing supply plans—must be rolled out swiftly to stabilize the market.

KBS News, Lee Ji-eun.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Jeonse loan rules
    • 입력 2025-07-02 00:31:00
    News 9
[Anchor]

Due to the government’s tightened lending rules, buyers of newly built apartments who planned to use jeonse deposits to pay their final balance are now facing a crisis.

That's because it's difficult to find tenants who can move in without relying on jeonse loans.

For now, the Seoul apartment market is holding its breath.

Reporter Lee Ji-eun explains how long this trend might last.

[Report]

This newly built apartment complex with 1,800 units began move-ins late last month.

Owners who plan to live in the units themselves are not subject to the tightened loan regulations. But those planning to rent out their units on jeonse (lump-sum lease) terms are growing anxious.

That’s because jeonse loans conditioned on a transfer of ownership are now blocked.

[Kang Sung-bae / Real Estate Agent, Dongdaemun-gu, Seoul: "Those who haven’t rented out their units are panicking, frankly. They don’t have enough funds, so they can’t even switch to monthly rent."]

At another apartment complex nearing completion with about four months until move-in, the situation is even more urgent.

Most jeonse contracts haven’t been signed, and landlords are finding it difficult to locate tenants who can move in without taking out a loan.

[Kim / Real Estate Agent, Dongdaemun-gu, Seoul: "Eight out of ten tenants take out a jeonse loan. Honestly, the jeonse price for an 84㎡ unit is about 700 million won. Who has that kind of cash? If they did, they’d have bought their own home already."]

After a recent surge, the overheated Seoul real estate market has temporarily cooled.

The ban on gap investment, combined with the introduction of Phase 3 Stress Debt Service Ratio (DSR) starting today (7.1), has further tightened borrowing limits.

[Oh Seok-jong / Real Estate Agent, Seongdong-gu, Seoul: "Buyers now have to reassess whether they actually have the financial means, which obviously affects contract activity."]

However, analysts say the impact of this “credit tightening” may only last about six months at most.

In fact, the 2019 ban on mortgage loans for apartments priced over 1.5 billion won only lasted six months before triggering a “balloon effect."

[Kim Eun-sun / Head of Big Data Lab, Zigbang: "Because the government is currently focused on curbing demand through financial restrictions, there needs to be a complementary response to uncertainties on the supply side, like the decline in new housing supply and delays in redevelopment projects."]

Experts stress that follow-up measures—especially housing supply plans—must be rolled out swiftly to stabilize the market.

KBS News, Lee Ji-eun.
이지은
이지은 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

심우정 검찰총장 사의…검찰 고위직 줄줄이 퇴진

심우정 검찰총장 사의…검찰 고위직 줄줄이 퇴진
정성호 “국민 눈높이 맞는 검찰 개혁”…여, 검찰 개혁 법안 상정

정성호 “국민 눈높이 맞는 검찰 개혁”…여, 검찰 개혁 법안 상정
[단독] 골프연습장 아니라더니<br>…‘한남동 골프연습장’ 도면 입수

[단독] 골프연습장 아니라더니…‘한남동 골프연습장’ 도면 입수
이 대통령 “임명 권력, 선출 권력 존중해야”…‘부동산 쏠림 해소’ 강조

이 대통령 “임명 권력, 선출 권력 존중해야”…‘부동산 쏠림 해소’ 강조
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.