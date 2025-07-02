News 9

Elderly struggle amid extreme heat

입력 2025.07.02 (00:31)

[Anchor]

When such heat waves hit, it’s not just the daytime that is a problem, but also the tropical nights that come.

Elderly people, especially those living alone, are at high risk of heat-related illnesses.

Reporter Seo Jeong-yoon has the story.

[Report]

This is the area around Sanbok Road in Jung-gu, Busan, where many elderly people live.

An elderly couple with mobility issues is struggling to get through the summer in their old house, which does not have good ventilation.

Worried about their electricity bill, they rely on a fan and handheld fans to get through the day’s scorching temperatures.

[Resident: "It's very hot here. (I feel dizzy.) I went outside and fell down, and I had to be hospitalized."]

During the day, they seek out cool rest areas, but at night, they are helpless.

[Sung Kyung-ja / Jung-gu, Busan: "(During the day) I came here to stay cool. (At night) I just endured it, even if I couldn’t sleep."]

Busan issued a heat wave warning a month earlier than last year.

Managing care for vulnerable elderly populations is becoming critical, but there is a shortage of “welfare assistants,” the personnel responsible for regularly checking in on seniors living alone.

[Busan City Official/Voice Altered: "There are about 32,900 elderly people living alone, and only around 2,300 welfare assistants are assigned to monitor them."]

Moreover, these welfare assistants work only from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

If an elderly person suffers from a heat-related illness during the night, there’s no emergency response system in place.

[Lee Hwan-hee / Professor, Biomedical Convergence Engineering, Pusan National University: "Urban areas are especially vulnerable to the heat island effect, making nights dangerous too. Older adults may have slower physiological responses to heat or underlying health conditions that increase their risk."]

According to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency, one-third of the 470 reported heat illness cases in the past two weeks involved people aged 65 or older.

Experts advise staying hydrated, wearing light and loose-fitting clothes, and calling emergency services (119) immediately if any signs of heat illness appear.

This is Seo Jeong-yoon from KBS News.

