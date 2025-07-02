[Exclusive] Hannam-dong golf practice range

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



We continue our exclusive report on the construction related to the presidential office today (July 1).



Our reporters have obtained the blueprints for the controversial facility located within the unregistered building of the presidential residence in Hannam-dong.



Contrary to the explanation from the security office that it was not a golf facility, the blueprints clearly state it is a golf practice range.



Reporter Jung Jae-woo has the exclusive coverage.



[Report]



An unregistered building constructed at the presidential residence three years ago.



When suspicions arose that it was a screen golf facility, the presidential office explained it was a storage room.



[Youn Kun-young/Member of the National Assembly/ Democratic Party/ Nov. 2024: "Do you know what purpose this building is used for, perhaps?"]



[Chung Jin-suk/Former Chief of Staff to the President/ Nov. 2024: "'I understand it is a 'storage room.'"]



Subsequently, the security office changed its statement to say it was a security facility.



This is the blueprint obtained by KBS.



At the bottom of the blueprint, it clearly states 'Hannam-dong Golf Practice Range' as its purpose.



Did they build the building according to this blueprint?



We visited the companies listed on the blueprint.



[Representative of the design company/voice altered: "(I asked the employees) and they said they don't know about the (blueprint), so everyone...."]



A subcontractor involved in the construction stated that they built according to this blueprint.



[Subcontractor/voice altered: "The blueprint is what we worked on (for the construction), we do the work, you know. They gave us this (blueprint). So we received it from OOO (design company). OOO...."]



We analyzed the blueprint in detail.



The size of the facility is 11 meters in length, 7 meters in width, and a maximum height of 6 meters.



It is an area of about 70 square meters.



Typically, a golf practice facility requires a space of about 6 meters in length, 4.5 meters in width, and 3.5 meters in height, which fits here as well.



The security office stated that the construction contract for this building was signed with Hyundai Engineering & Construction in July 2022 and was completed in August.



However, the date listed on the blueprint is June 3, which is earlier than that.



If the security office's explanation is correct, it is also possible that the order for the construction of the 'golf practice range' was placed before the contract was signed.



Earlier this year, the Board of Audit and Inspection secured statements from security office officials that materials necessary for a golf practice range were used in the interior finishing of this facility.



Hyundai Engineering & Construction, which oversaw the construction of this facility ordered by the security office, stated that it is difficult to respond to inquiries from KBS due to the contract with the security office.



This is KBS News, Jung Jae-woo.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!