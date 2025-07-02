News 9

Elderly driver errors rise

[Anchor]

A year ago, there was an incident near City Hall Station in Seoul where a vehicle suddenly drove onto the sidewalk, hitting pedestrians.

These were office workers having a company dinner, citizens heading home, and people going about their peaceful daily lives.

As a result of this accident, 9 people lost their lives, and 5 were injured.

The 68-year-old driver at the time of the accident claimed that the brakes did not work and argued it was a case of 'sudden acceleration.'

However, in February, the first trial court determined that the driver mistook the accelerator for the brake and sentenced him to 7 years and 6 months in prison.

It was deemed a driver error, not a sudden acceleration incident.

Not only this accident, but incidents caused by elderly drivers' mistakes continue to occur.

What safety measures are being implemented to prevent this? Reporter Choo Jae-hoon has the details.

[Report]

At the time of the City Hall Station accident, the speed of the offending vehicle exceeded 100 km/h.

In 2022, in Gangneung, Gangwon Province, a vehicle driven by a grandmother crashed, resulting in the death of her grandchild.

The drivers in both incidents were classified as elderly, being 68 years old at the time of the accidents.

From 2020 to last year, while overall traffic accidents decreased, traffic accidents involving drivers aged 65 and older increased by over 30%.

Among the more than 380 suspected sudden acceleration incidents reported to the National Forensic Service during the same period, none were confirmed as sudden acceleration.

Excluding incidents that could not be determined, all were due to pedal misapplication, with 74% of those involving drivers aged 60 and older.

There is a need for safety devices to prevent accidents caused by elderly drivers.

A taxi tries to speed up but hesitates and a warning sound goes off inside the car.

["(Is it not working?) It's not working...."]

When driving at speeds below 15 km/h, if the pedal is pressed hard, the safety device reduces the speed.

[Kim Bong-yong/Taxi Driver: "This device was specially developed for elderly people, who may have slower reflexes and cognitive abilities...."]

The government plans to install this pedal misapplication prevention device in around 800 vehicles by the end of the year for a trial run. Based on the results, it is considering making the device mandatory.

The police are considering the introduction of a 'conditional driver's license' system.

[Han Sang-jin/Associate Professor, Department of Urban Planning, Seoul National University: "In cases of specific illnesses or when driving ability significantly declines with age, it is necessary to combine a conditional license system that allows driving under certain conditions...."]

Tests have shown that in some cases, elderly drivers’ emergency braking response time is about one second slower. However, only around 2% of elderly drivers voluntarily surrender their licenses each year.

This is KBS News, Choo Jae-hoon.

