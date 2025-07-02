Al Hilal stuns Man City

동영상 고정 취소

Al Hilal of Saudi Arabia has advanced to the quarterfinals of the Club World Cup, becoming the only Asian team to do so by defeating the 'title contender' Manchester City led by superstar Haaland.



With Al Hilal leading 2-1 in the 10th minute of the second half,



they allowed an equalizer from Manchester City's star striker Haaland.



The match eventually went into extra time, but the Al Hilal players remained composed.



In the 4th minute of the first half of extra time, defender Koulibaly scored with a header from a corner kick, putting them back in the lead.



However, they conceded a third goal to Foden, making the score 3-3, and the match remained fiercely contested until the end.



Finally, in the second half of extra time, Leonardo managed to push the ball into the net even while falling, deciding the match and causing the fans to erupt in excitement.



Al Hilal, having defeated the formidable Manchester City, is the only Asian team to reach the quarterfinals of the Club World Cup.



On the other hand, Haaland had a look of disbelief at being eliminated.



