K League tensions rise

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Concerns are growing over the increasingly emotional and aggressive scenes unfolding in professional Korean football, involving both fans and players.



Incidents have included a goalkeeper’s violent tackle and obscene gestures directed at opposing coaches.



Here’s Lee Jun-hee with the report.



[Report]



Over the past week, the K League has been buzzing over Ki Sung-yueng's transfer to Pohang.



Seoul fans protested fiercely by blocking the team bus, claiming that the club did not treat the legend properly.



While the fans' claims are understandable, there are concerns that such aggressive protest methods could lead to accidents.



Amid the prolonged internal strife in Seoul, a K League 2 match between Gimpo and Incheon saw a violent tackle and finger gestures.



In stoppage time of the second half, Incheon's Moon Ji-hwan scored a dramatic equalizer, but he suffered a serious knee injury due to a rough tackle from goalkeeper Son Jeong-hyun, ending his season.



After the match, Gimpo's Park Dong-jin went to comfort Moon Ji-hwan but ended up in an argument with Incheon's coach Abel, resulting in finger gestures.



Coach Yoon Jung-hwan, who heard about this, approached Park Dong-jin and protested vehemently, turning the stadium into chaos.



Unable to contain their anger, Incheon fans jeered at Park Dong-jin as he left the stadium.



["Call the police! Call the police!"]



In an interview with KBS, Park Dong-jin admitted that it was wrong to make a finger gesture but explained that Incheon's coach Abel had insulted his family first.



[Park Dong-jin/Gimpo FC Forward: "He was cursing in English. XXX like that and I know I shouldn't have reacted that way in the moment... I'm not saying I did well, but I think that coach also showed me a lack of respect."]



As the K League has turned into a chaotic situation involving clubs, fans, and players, Korea Professional Football League, which received a report from Gimpo, announced that it will consider holding a disciplinary committee.



KBS News, Lee Jun-hee.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!