Lee urges respect for electees

[Anchor]

President Lee Jae Myung presided over a Cabinet meeting today (July 1) and expressed his concerns to the Cabinet members.

He emphasized the need to respect the National Assembly, which is a power elected by the people, and pointed out the attitudes of some Cabinet members.

Regarding the real estate issue, he reiterated his commitment to preventing the concentration of funds in real estate.

Reporter Bang Jun-won has the details.

[Report]

Nearly a month after taking office, President Lee Jae Myung has been conducting Cabinet meetings with government ministers.

Today, he started by discussing the importance of respecting the National Assembly.

He stated that popular sovereignty is manifested through elected power, and appointed power must respect elected power.

[President Lee Jae Myung: "When you go to the National Assembly, I hope you will show respect for the directly elected power. This is a matter concerning the fundamental order of the state, so please respect the National Assembly as much as possible..."]

This is interpreted as a reference to recent conflicts between Lee Jin-sook, the Chair of the Korea Communications Commission, and ruling party lawmakers, highlighting the attitudes of former government ministers towards the National Assembly.

[Kang Yu-jung/Spokesperson for the President's Office: "When there was a request for attendance at the standing committee, it was pointed out that attendance should not be taken lightly, and that the requests of elected power should not be ignored lightly..."]

He reiterated his intention to resolve the concentration of funds through the activation of alternative investment methods regarding the real estate issue.

President Lee believes that limiting investment methods to real estate leads to speculation and causes housing instability.

[President Lee Jae Myung: "As the stock market and financial market normalize, it seems that alternative investment methods are gradually taking root. I think we need to maintain this trend well."]

President Lee also instructed the Ministry of National Defense to proactively review the handling of U.S. military return sites in the northern Gyeonggi Province.

He emphasized the need for thorough inspections in preparation for the rainy season and extreme heat, stating that disasters should not occur due to lack of management.

This is KBS News, Bang Jun-won.

