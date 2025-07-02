News 9

Heatwave scorches Europe

[Anchor]

The heatwave in Europe is quite severe.

In southern Europe, temperatures are exceeding 45 degrees Celsius, and wildfires are breaking out in various places.

There are analyses suggesting that the Eiffel Tower in France could bend by up to 20 centimeters due to the heat.

Our correspondent in Paris, Ahn Da-young, reports.

[Report]

Children are cooling off in a fountain.

At outdoor cafes, fans and mist sprayers are running non-stop.

Yesterday, Spain's mercury rose to 45 degrees, while Portugal exceeded 46 degrees.

This marks the highest temperatures recorded in June.

[Daniela Davila/Spanish Citizen: "I'm used to sweating and enduring the heat, but it feels like I'm inside a heater or an oven."]

The record-breaking heatwave has even caused nuclear power plants to halt operations.

There are concerns that the cooling water discharged into rivers after cooling the reactors could raise water temperatures.

Even the iconic Eiffel Tower in France could not escape the power of the heatwave.

As a steel structure that expands in the heat, it is predicted to bend by up to 20 cm this summer.

The Alps, which should be covered in eternal snow, are melting, and the major tennis tournament Wimbledon in the UK has opened under record high temperatures.

[Roy Gregor/Wimbledon Spectator: "It's really hot. I mean, over the last couple or three days, it's just getting hotter. I mean, it's just, everything's going to change."]

Due to the hot and dry weather, wildfires are also spreading.

In Turkey, over 50,000 people have evacuated due to large wildfires, and campsites and monasteries in southwestern France are on high alert.

[Kirsty McCabe/Senior Meteorologist, UK Royal Meteorological Society: "The heat dome is almost acting like the lid on the potters, trapping the hot air underneath it."]

The main culprit of this heatwave is the 'heat dome' formed over North Africa.

Its momentum is heating up southern Europe even before the official start of summer, crossing the Mediterranean.

Reporting from Paris, this is KBS News, Ahn Da-young.

