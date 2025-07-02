News 9

Lovebugs swarm Mt. Gye-yang

입력 2025.07.02 (04:32)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The insect known as the lovebug, which has been surprising people by appearing in large numbers for the past few years, has now been spotted on Incheon's Gyeonggisan Mountain.

Hikers are recoiling at the sight of swarms of these insects covering the mountain.

Reporter Lee Chae-ri has covered the scene.

[Report]

The summit of Incheon's Gyeonggisan Mountain is covered with black insects.

They are everywhere, from the leaves to the deck floor.

The identity of these insects is the red-backed short-haired fly, commonly known as the lovebug.

[Ahn Young-guk/yeong District, Incheon: "The sky is so filled with them that you can't see the clouds, and at the top, it's indescribable. When you breathe, they go into your nose and mouth."]

The insects keep flying onto hikers' bodies and faces, and the corpses lying on the ground emit a foul odor.

At the summit of Gyeonggisan Mountain, there are so many lovebugs that it's hard to keep your eyes open.

The sticky traps set up by the district office are covered with dead lovebug.

Even washing away the traces with a shovel or water seems endless.

[Kim Eun-ho/Gyeong District public official: "There are so many females laying eggs that I think the only method available to us is the roll trap method."]

They are disgusting, but since they are beneficial insects, it is difficult to decide whether to kill or save them.

Adult lovebugs help pollinate plants by transferring pollen, and the larvae decompose organic matter in the soil.

There are still no suitable natural enemies, and chemical control is also challenging.

[Shin Seung-kwan/Professor, Department of Life Sciences, Seoul National University: "Since they started spreading in Korea with existing pesticide resistance..."]

It is estimated that many individuals have migrated after their habitats were destroyed due to flooding in China.

[Yang Young-cheol/Professor, Department of Health and Environmental Safety, Eulji University: "The wind blows from the southern Guangdong Province of China, bringing them to our country."]

Experts predict that lovebugs will appear in large numbers until mid-month and then gradually decrease.

This is KBS News, Lee Chae-ri.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Lovebugs swarm Mt. Gye-yang
    • 입력 2025-07-02 04:32:17
    News 9
[Anchor]

The insect known as the lovebug, which has been surprising people by appearing in large numbers for the past few years, has now been spotted on Incheon's Gyeonggisan Mountain.

Hikers are recoiling at the sight of swarms of these insects covering the mountain.

Reporter Lee Chae-ri has covered the scene.

[Report]

The summit of Incheon's Gyeonggisan Mountain is covered with black insects.

They are everywhere, from the leaves to the deck floor.

The identity of these insects is the red-backed short-haired fly, commonly known as the lovebug.

[Ahn Young-guk/yeong District, Incheon: "The sky is so filled with them that you can't see the clouds, and at the top, it's indescribable. When you breathe, they go into your nose and mouth."]

The insects keep flying onto hikers' bodies and faces, and the corpses lying on the ground emit a foul odor.

At the summit of Gyeonggisan Mountain, there are so many lovebugs that it's hard to keep your eyes open.

The sticky traps set up by the district office are covered with dead lovebug.

Even washing away the traces with a shovel or water seems endless.

[Kim Eun-ho/Gyeong District public official: "There are so many females laying eggs that I think the only method available to us is the roll trap method."]

They are disgusting, but since they are beneficial insects, it is difficult to decide whether to kill or save them.

Adult lovebugs help pollinate plants by transferring pollen, and the larvae decompose organic matter in the soil.

There are still no suitable natural enemies, and chemical control is also challenging.

[Shin Seung-kwan/Professor, Department of Life Sciences, Seoul National University: "Since they started spreading in Korea with existing pesticide resistance..."]

It is estimated that many individuals have migrated after their habitats were destroyed due to flooding in China.

[Yang Young-cheol/Professor, Department of Health and Environmental Safety, Eulji University: "The wind blows from the southern Guangdong Province of China, bringing them to our country."]

Experts predict that lovebugs will appear in large numbers until mid-month and then gradually decrease.

This is KBS News, Lee Chae-ri.
이채리
이채리

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

심우정 검찰총장 사의…검찰 고위직 줄줄이 퇴진

심우정 검찰총장 사의…검찰 고위직 줄줄이 퇴진
정성호 “국민 눈높이 맞는 검찰 개혁”…여, 검찰 개혁 법안 상정

정성호 “국민 눈높이 맞는 검찰 개혁”…여, 검찰 개혁 법안 상정
[단독] 골프연습장 아니라더니<br>…‘한남동 골프연습장’ 도면 입수

[단독] 골프연습장 아니라더니…‘한남동 골프연습장’ 도면 입수
이 대통령 “임명 권력, 선출 권력 존중해야”…‘부동산 쏠림 해소’ 강조

이 대통령 “임명 권력, 선출 권력 존중해야”…‘부동산 쏠림 해소’ 강조
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.