Lovebugs swarm Mt. Gye-yang

The insect known as the lovebug, which has been surprising people by appearing in large numbers for the past few years, has now been spotted on Incheon's Gyeonggisan Mountain.



Hikers are recoiling at the sight of swarms of these insects covering the mountain.



Reporter Lee Chae-ri has covered the scene.



[Report]



The summit of Incheon's Gyeonggisan Mountain is covered with black insects.



They are everywhere, from the leaves to the deck floor.



The identity of these insects is the red-backed short-haired fly, commonly known as the lovebug.



[Ahn Young-guk/yeong District, Incheon: "The sky is so filled with them that you can't see the clouds, and at the top, it's indescribable. When you breathe, they go into your nose and mouth."]



The insects keep flying onto hikers' bodies and faces, and the corpses lying on the ground emit a foul odor.



At the summit of Gyeonggisan Mountain, there are so many lovebugs that it's hard to keep your eyes open.



The sticky traps set up by the district office are covered with dead lovebug.



Even washing away the traces with a shovel or water seems endless.



[Kim Eun-ho/Gyeong District public official: "There are so many females laying eggs that I think the only method available to us is the roll trap method."]



They are disgusting, but since they are beneficial insects, it is difficult to decide whether to kill or save them.



Adult lovebugs help pollinate plants by transferring pollen, and the larvae decompose organic matter in the soil.



There are still no suitable natural enemies, and chemical control is also challenging.



[Shin Seung-kwan/Professor, Department of Life Sciences, Seoul National University: "Since they started spreading in Korea with existing pesticide resistance..."]



It is estimated that many individuals have migrated after their habitats were destroyed due to flooding in China.



[Yang Young-cheol/Professor, Department of Health and Environmental Safety, Eulji University: "The wind blows from the southern Guangdong Province of China, bringing them to our country."]



Experts predict that lovebugs will appear in large numbers until mid-month and then gradually decrease.



This is KBS News, Lee Chae-ri.



