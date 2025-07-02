News 9

Kim Jong-un honors fallen soldiers

[Anchor]

North Korea has publicly released combat photos of the North Korean troops deployed to Russia and scenes of the repatriation of the remains of the fallen for the first time.

There was even footage of Chairman Kim Jong-un gently touching the casket of a fallen soldier.

The reason for this large-scale promotion of honoring the fallen soldiers is examined by reporter Jang Hyuk-jin.

[Report]

At a commemorative performance marking the first anniversary of the new treaty between North Korea and Russia, Chairman Kim Jong-un sits alongside the Russian Minister of Culture to watch the event.

["Ah~ our heroes~"]

As a song honoring the deployed soldiers fills the air, images of the North Korean troops in combat and blood-stained notebooks flow across the stage background.

Next, there is a scene where Chairman Kim covers a casket containing the remains of the fallen soldiers with a flag and sits down with a somber expression, gently touching it.

A handwritten order directing three attacks on the deployed unit was also revealed for the first time, and there were several instances of Chairman Kim and Russian attendees wiping away tears.

[Korean Central TV: "The combat friendship and true internationalist spirit forged in blood between the two countries' armies..."]

It is the first time that North Korea, which officially acknowledged the deployment only in April, has extensively publicized the deployed troops and the repatriation of remains in media viewed by its citizens.

Given that there were reports of unrest among residents regarding the undisclosed deployment, the government assesses that this serves both to unify the internal front and to send a message demanding compensation from Russia.

[Hong Min/Senior Research Fellow, Korea Institute for National Unification: "Although sacrifices were made, ultimately it strengthens the alliance with Russia and leads to national interests. By creating representations that those who participated in the deployment are heroes, it prevents psychological unrest..."]

North Korea and Russia have agreed to send an additional 6,000 engineers and construction personnel, and the National Intelligence Service expects that further deployments will occur as early as July or August.

To this end, selection work has recently begun in North Korea, and it is interpreted as an effort to strengthen internal cohesion while promoting the honoring of the fallen soldiers.

This is KBS News reporter Jang Hyuk-jin.

