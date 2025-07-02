[Exclusive] Han River bus launch progress slow

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The 'Han River Bus', a waterborne public transit in Seoul set to open in September, has begun trial operations with citizens on board.



With just two months left until the official launch, some vessels are significantly behind schedule, raising concerns about potential delays in operations.



This is an exclusive report by reporter Jeong Yeon-wook.



[Report]



The Han River Bus, carrying regular citizens, has set sail for its trial operation, cutting through the water.



It will be the first water public transport system in Seoul, operating between Jamsil and Magok.



[Choi In-hyun & Kim Kyung-mi/Goyang City, Gyeonggi Province: "I think being able to see the cityscape more broadly contributes to the experience. There are no blocked cars in front of us."]



The Seoul city government initially announced the opening of the Han River Bus for October last year, then postponed it to March this year, and again to June and September.



This delay was due to a hold-up in the delivery from one of the ship manufacturing companies.



According to KBS's investigation, the production rate of four vessels made by that company out of a total of 12 Han River Buses was confirmed to be below 50% as of May.



In fact, there were vessels with a production rate stuck at 30%.



The change in the ship manufacturing company led to the lower production rates.



The expected delivery dates for these vessels are September 30 and November 30, making the normal opening in September virtually impossible.



The plan to operate at 15-minute intervals during rush hours is also currently difficult to realize.



[Kim Sang-cheol/Chairman of the Public Transport Network Policy Committee: "It is questionable whether the operations can proceed as previously announced, so at this point, I think it is difficult for the Han River Bus to function as 'public transport'."]



The Seoul city government stated that "the changed company has conservatively estimated the production rates," but it also announced plans to take legal action against Gaduk Heavy Industries, which caused the production delays.



Since the Han River Bus will be operated as a quasi-public service like city buses, there are concerns that accumulated deficits due to operational delays could lead to increased tax burdens.



This is KBS News, Jeong Yeon-wook.



