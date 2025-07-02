Kiwoom's Song hits 3HR in 3 games

동영상 고정 취소

Kiwoom Heroes' Song Seong-mun became a hot topic player after hitting home runs in three consecutive games during the weekend series.



He recently stated that he had no interest in advancing to Major League Baseball, but it seems his mind has somewhat changed now.



Reporter Park Jumi has the story.



[Report]



After breaking a 10-game losing streak on May 31 and shedding tears as the captain, Song Seong-mun continued to perform well and received a lot of attention. When rumors of a challenge to Major League Baseball arose, he firmly drew the line.



[Song Seong-mun/Kiwoom/June 9: "I'm in a position where I can barely manage myself, so I'm not interested in a place where monsters live."]



However, after hitting home runs in three consecutive games against Samsung Lions, his mindset has somewhat changed.



Song Seong-mun, who will qualify for overseas advancement after this season, is the starting third baseman for Kiwoom.



It is true that there are more negative opinions about whether he has the skills to advance to Major League Baseball.



However, the advice from senior player Kim Ha-seong has been a source of strength for him.



[Song Seong-mun/Kiwoom: "Before, I completely closed my mind to the idea, but now I think of it as just one more possibility. Whether I go or not seems funny... Of course, if the opportunity arises, then I might have big dreams."]



After the interview, Song Seong-mun struggled unlike the weekend, but his teammates displayed explosive firepower.



Lim Ji-yeol especially hit a three-run home run in the fourth inning.



Kiwoom allowed consecutive home runs to Ahn Hyun-min but defeated KT wiz, achieving a four-game winning streak.



LG Twins' foreign player Austin hit a massive home run that traveled 130 meters against Lotte Giants, becoming the first LG player to surpass 20 home runs in three consecutive seasons.



This is KBS News, Park Jumi.



