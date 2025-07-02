Hwang In-beom heads to Netherlands
Hwang In-beom, the midfield commander of Hong Myung-bo's team, has departed for the Netherlands to prepare for his second season with Feyenoord.
Until the match against Kuwait on the 10th of last month, Hwang In-beom played a total of 1,397 minutes in the World Cup qualifiers, solidly supporting the midfield of Hong Myung-bo's team.
During the break, he recharged by enjoying time with his daughter, whom he met after a long time, and today he has left for the Netherlands to prepare for the upcoming new season.
Let's hear Hwang In-beom's determination.
[Hwang In-beom/Feyenoord: "Since there is the World Cup next year, I want to manage myself well and show a good performance throughout the season. Personally, I have a goal of wanting to win the league at least once, so I need to prepare well to be a help to the team."]
