News 9

Hearing-impaired shooter shines

입력 2025.07.02 (04:32)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Despite being born with a hearing impairment, there is an athlete who has set a new Korean record in shooting for the general category.

This is Kim Woo-rim, a male air rifle shooter.

Reporter Lee Mu-hyung met Kim Woo-rim, who aims to bloom as a national representative despite his disability.

[Report]

The shooting range is filled with the sound of gunfire.

However, for Kim Woo-rim, who pulls the trigger of the rifle, it is just silence.

["I am Kim Woo-rim, a shooting athlete from the Boeun County Office. I have a level 2 hearing impairment and I am currently a national representative for the Deaflympics."]

For Kim Woo-rim, who has been unable to hear since birth, shooting, which he started by chance in the sixth grade, has become everything in his life.

Despite not being able to learn sign language properly and using the same hearing aid for 20 years, he learned how to communicate with the world through shooting.

["While shooting, I found a phrase that resonates with my life and shooting career. It means 'Wait, and have hope,' which signifies not losing hope while enduring through adversity."]

Using this determination as a stepping stone, Kim Woo-rim has grown step by step.

Since last year, his scores have gradually increased, and in May of this year, he shot a score of 635.2 points in the Daegu Mayor's Cup, becoming the first hearing-impaired athlete to hold a general category Korean record.

["I think of it as a sport where I fight only against myself, not against others. The effort to seize only my strengths seems to have made my skills grow endlessly."]

Currently leading the national team selection series, Kim Woo-rim is determined to get one step closer to wearing the Taegeuk mark at this year's President's Cup competition.

["My mother taught me that my disability is a blessing. If I keep hope and endure life, one day the flowers will bear fruit, and I can live a life of sharing with the earth. I want to be an athlete who remains in the memory of everyone in the world."]

This is Lee Mu-hyung from KBS News.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Hearing-impaired shooter shines
    • 입력 2025-07-02 04:32:18
    News 9
[Anchor]

Despite being born with a hearing impairment, there is an athlete who has set a new Korean record in shooting for the general category.

This is Kim Woo-rim, a male air rifle shooter.

Reporter Lee Mu-hyung met Kim Woo-rim, who aims to bloom as a national representative despite his disability.

[Report]

The shooting range is filled with the sound of gunfire.

However, for Kim Woo-rim, who pulls the trigger of the rifle, it is just silence.

["I am Kim Woo-rim, a shooting athlete from the Boeun County Office. I have a level 2 hearing impairment and I am currently a national representative for the Deaflympics."]

For Kim Woo-rim, who has been unable to hear since birth, shooting, which he started by chance in the sixth grade, has become everything in his life.

Despite not being able to learn sign language properly and using the same hearing aid for 20 years, he learned how to communicate with the world through shooting.

["While shooting, I found a phrase that resonates with my life and shooting career. It means 'Wait, and have hope,' which signifies not losing hope while enduring through adversity."]

Using this determination as a stepping stone, Kim Woo-rim has grown step by step.

Since last year, his scores have gradually increased, and in May of this year, he shot a score of 635.2 points in the Daegu Mayor's Cup, becoming the first hearing-impaired athlete to hold a general category Korean record.

["I think of it as a sport where I fight only against myself, not against others. The effort to seize only my strengths seems to have made my skills grow endlessly."]

Currently leading the national team selection series, Kim Woo-rim is determined to get one step closer to wearing the Taegeuk mark at this year's President's Cup competition.

["My mother taught me that my disability is a blessing. If I keep hope and endure life, one day the flowers will bear fruit, and I can live a life of sharing with the earth. I want to be an athlete who remains in the memory of everyone in the world."]

This is Lee Mu-hyung from KBS News.
이무형
이무형 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

심우정 검찰총장 사의…검찰 고위직 줄줄이 퇴진

심우정 검찰총장 사의…검찰 고위직 줄줄이 퇴진
정성호 “국민 눈높이 맞는 검찰 개혁”…여, 검찰 개혁 법안 상정

정성호 “국민 눈높이 맞는 검찰 개혁”…여, 검찰 개혁 법안 상정
[단독] 골프연습장 아니라더니<br>…‘한남동 골프연습장’ 도면 입수

[단독] 골프연습장 아니라더니…‘한남동 골프연습장’ 도면 입수
이 대통령 “임명 권력, 선출 권력 존중해야”…‘부동산 쏠림 해소’ 강조

이 대통령 “임명 권력, 선출 권력 존중해야”…‘부동산 쏠림 해소’ 강조
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.