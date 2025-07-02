[News Today] Prosecutor General resigns amid reshuffle

[LEAD]

Prosecutor General Shim Woo-jung has resigned. This comes 9 months after taking office. There's been a reshuffle at the top of the prosecution, and the new Justice Minister nominee is stressing a strong commitment to prosecution reform.



[REPORT]

Prosecutor General Shim Woo-jung has offered to resign.



He is stepping down just nine months after taking the post, fulfilling less than half of his two-year term.



In a statement, Shim said given the circumstances, leaving his post now is his final obligation.



He added that the criminal justice system is directly correlated to the basic rights of every citizen, warning that pushing ahead with prosecutorial reforms with a predetermined conclusion, could lead to unexpected side effects.



Shim Woo-jung / Prosecutor General (July 2)

The criminal justice system is directly correlated to the people's basic rights.



A profound, prudent discussion based on opinions from all walks of life is needed.



He has apparently decided to step down because justice minister-nominee Jung Sung-ho, nominated by President Lee Jae Myung, had vowed prosecutorial reforms and carried out a reshuffle of top prosecutors.



Jung Sung-ho / Justice Minister nominee

The public looks forward to change in the prosecution system, which has caused anxiety so far.



Shim is facing investigations for his alleged involvement in the insurrection.



Lim Eun-jung, a senior prosecutor at the Daejeon District Prosecutors' Office, has been promoted to head the Seoul Eastern District Prosecutors' Office.



She is an outspoken advocate of prosecutorial reform, often criticizing personnel decisions and policies.