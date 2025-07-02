[News Today] Special Counsel warns of arrest

입력 2025-07-02 15:31:33 수정 2025-07-02 15:36:02 News Today





[LEAD]

Former President Yoon Suk Yeol did not respond to the special counsel's second summons, which had been scheduled for yesterday. Now, the special prosecutor has set a new deadline. Yoon is being ordered to appear by 9 a.m. on July 5th. The special prosecutor made it clear this is, in effect, the final warning for Yoon to appear for this summons.



[REPORT]

Former President Yoon Suk Yeol did not appear at the Seoul High Prosecutors' Office at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, the second summons deadline notified by the special counsel in charge of the insurrection case.



Yoon went back on his words that he would accept the summons.



Song Jin-ho / Former Pres. Yoon's Attorney (June 29)

Former President Yoon will attend the legal questioning session.



The special prosecutor responded immediately.



He notified the ex-president's legal team that Yoon should come to questioning by 9 a.m. on July 5th.



The special counsel is likely to investigate the treason allegation during this session, which wasn't planned for the first questioning.



He claimed that there was too much to investigate and flatly refused the request from the former president's attorneys to postpone the deadline to 10 a.m.



Assistant special counsel Park Ji-young said that "if Yoon again refuses to show up on the 5th, the court is likely to issue an arrest warrant since all the requirements have been fulfilled."



This was essentially an ultimatum, which suggested that Yoon could be taken into custody.



The ex-president's legal team took a step back and responded by saying they will attend the questioning session on July 5th in accordance with the summons.



As for the allegation that the former President induced an armed clash by sending drones to North Korea in order to justify the declaration of martial law on December 3rd...



The special prosecutor is speeding up the investigation on treason by questioning an Agency for Defense Development researcher in charge of supplying drones to the military as a witness.