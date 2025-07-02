News Today

[News Today] Effects of tighter loan regulations

[LEAD]
As we reported, tough new loan restrictions kicked in over the weekend. And for many apartment buyers relying on jeonse deposits to settle their payments, it's turned into a crisis. In Seoul, the apartment market has suddenly gone quiet. But analysts say the chill may be short-lived, with the impact of the loan squeeze unlikely to last beyond six months.

[REPORT]
Residents began to move in to this apartment complex of 18-hundred units from late last month.

If the resident owns the home, stricter loan regulations do not apply. But owners who planned to rent out the place are now worried.

This is because jeonse loans that were offered to tenants on the condition of ownership transfer have been banned.

Gang Sung-bae / Dongdaemun-gu real estate agent
Those who still haven't paid the lump sum rent are in panic. They lack funds and so can’t even switch to monthly rent.

This apartment in the final stages of construction with just four months left before resident occupation faces a bigger problem.

Most rental contracts are not signed and landlords are having a difficult time finding tenants who can move in without a loan.

Dongdaemun-gu real estate agent
8 out of 10 people use jeonse loans. For 84㎡ unit with KRW 700 mn deposit, no one has that in cash. They would have bought a home already.

Meanwhile, Seoul's heated real estate market has leveled off for now.

Oh Seok-jong / Seongdong-gu real estate agent
One's financial condition needs to be double checked which naturally affects the signing of a contract.

However, some analysts say that the effect of these loan restrictions in curbing demand is unlikely to last more than six months.

In fact, in 2019, a ban on mortgages for apartments exceeding 1.5 billion won, or 1.1 million dollars, remained effective for just six months and later triggered a balloon effect.

Kim Eun-seon / Zigbang Big Data Lab
With focus on suppressing demand through financial measures, more needs to be done to address supply side uncertainty, like reduced volume.

There are calls for swift housing supply measures as a follow-up to loan regulations.

