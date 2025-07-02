News Today

[News Today] NK discloses returned soldiers’ remains

입력 2025.07.02 (15:33) 수정 2025.07.02 (15:36)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
North Korea is now showcasing what it once denied. State media has aired images of its troops fighting in Russia and the return of their remains, months after the regime finally admitted to the deployment. So why the sudden push to publicize it now? We take a look.

[REPORT]
A concert marking the first anniversary of a new treaty between North Korea and Russia.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is watching side by side with the Russian culture minister.

"Oh, our heroes."

When a song dedicated to the dispatched soldiers starts playing, images of the North Korean troops fighting in the Russia-Ukraine war and their blood-stained pocketbooks are shown in the background.

Then the North Korean leader is shown covering the fallen soldiers' coffins with the North Korean national flag and stroking them with a sad look on his face.

A handwritten letter ordering the dispatched troops to conduct attacks three times has also been disclosed.

The footage also shows Kim and Russian participants shedding tears at the event.

N. Korean Central TV
The friendship and genuine internationalist loyalty built between the two countries' militaries in blood.

It's the first time that the regime disclosed images of deployed troops and repatriation of remains via mass media since officially acknowledging troop dispatch belatedly back in April.

A South Korean government official says the move is apparently aimed at strengthening internal solidarity, as the secret troop dispatch caused public unrest in the North, and it also serves as a message to demand compensation from Russia.

Hong Min / Korea Institute for Nat’l Unification
N. Korea prevents public anxiety by making people believe that the sacrifices helped it foster alliance with Russia, which serves national interests well, and that the dispatched soldiers are heroes.

Pyongyang and Moscow have agreed on an additional dispatch of 6,000 military engineers and construction workers.

The National Intelligence Service believes they will be deployed as early as between July and August.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] NK discloses returned soldiers’ remains
    • 입력 2025-07-02 15:33:11
    • 수정2025-07-02 15:36:23
    News Today

[LEAD]
North Korea is now showcasing what it once denied. State media has aired images of its troops fighting in Russia and the return of their remains, months after the regime finally admitted to the deployment. So why the sudden push to publicize it now? We take a look.

[REPORT]
A concert marking the first anniversary of a new treaty between North Korea and Russia.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is watching side by side with the Russian culture minister.

"Oh, our heroes."

When a song dedicated to the dispatched soldiers starts playing, images of the North Korean troops fighting in the Russia-Ukraine war and their blood-stained pocketbooks are shown in the background.

Then the North Korean leader is shown covering the fallen soldiers' coffins with the North Korean national flag and stroking them with a sad look on his face.

A handwritten letter ordering the dispatched troops to conduct attacks three times has also been disclosed.

The footage also shows Kim and Russian participants shedding tears at the event.

N. Korean Central TV
The friendship and genuine internationalist loyalty built between the two countries' militaries in blood.

It's the first time that the regime disclosed images of deployed troops and repatriation of remains via mass media since officially acknowledging troop dispatch belatedly back in April.

A South Korean government official says the move is apparently aimed at strengthening internal solidarity, as the secret troop dispatch caused public unrest in the North, and it also serves as a message to demand compensation from Russia.

Hong Min / Korea Institute for Nat’l Unification
N. Korea prevents public anxiety by making people believe that the sacrifices helped it foster alliance with Russia, which serves national interests well, and that the dispatched soldiers are heroes.

Pyongyang and Moscow have agreed on an additional dispatch of 6,000 military engineers and construction workers.

The National Intelligence Service believes they will be deployed as early as between July and August.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[속보] 내란특검 “김정환 전 대통령실 수행실장 <br>소환조사 중”

[속보] 내란특검 “김정환 전 대통령실 수행실장 소환조사 중”
[속보] 방송 3법, 국회 과방위 <br>소위원회 여당 주도로 통과

[속보] 방송 3법, 국회 과방위 소위원회 여당 주도로 통과
[속보] 민주당 “2차 추경안, 오는 4일 본회의서 여야 합의로 처리”

[속보] 민주당 “2차 추경안, 오는 4일 본회의서 여야 합의로 처리”
여야, ‘3% 룰’ 포함 상법 개정안 합의…법사위 법안소위 통과

여야, ‘3% 룰’ 포함 상법 개정안 합의…법사위 법안소위 통과
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.