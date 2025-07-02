[News Today] Hotter sea slashes anchovy catch

입력 2025-07-02 15:34:36 수정 2025-07-02 15:36:40 News Today





[LEAD]

Relentless heatwaves are dominating headlines across Europe. And here in Korea, the summer heat is just as fierce. The scorching temperatures are now taking a toll at sea. The summer anchovy season kicked off yesterday, but fishermen are off to a disappointing start.



[REPORT]

Summertime anchovy fishing is in full swing in waters off Tongyeong in southern Korea.



Two fishing boats drag a huge net forward to catch anchovies.



The three-month fishing ban has been lifted and the summer's first operation is underway.



But the anchovy catch is not measuring up to the fishermen's expectations.



Choi Jeom-su / Anchovy Fishing Fleet Captain

Anchovy catch has decreased considerably and anchovy schools are not concentrated in one place, but scattered all over.



Global warming has driven up sea temperatures, causing massive reduction in anchovies.



This year's water surface temperature in the south coast is projected to rise one degree from previous years.



Hotter sea temperature adversely impacts fishing grounds in the South Sea, which accounts for 60% of the nation's total anchovy haul.



Choi Pil-jong / Head, Anchovy Suhyup

Sea water temperature has gone up too much, so anchovy fingerlings can't adjust to the rapid change and the fish haul is dwindling.



Fishermen's concerns are evident in numbers.



The consigned anchovy sales in the southern coast, which used to be around 17,000 tons five years ago, fell to some 10,000 tons last year.



Some 80 fishing boats gave up on catching anchovies in the past five years due to poor profitability.



Climate change is hurting the coastal fishing industry but a lack of effective solutions deepen fishermen's woes.