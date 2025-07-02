[News Today] K-pop casting event held in New York

입력 2025-07-02 15:35:38 수정 2025-07-02 15:36:48 News Today





[LEAD]

For the first time, a festival to discover global K-pop idols was held in New York. And over 170 teams from across North America signed up to take part. Here's more.



[REPORT]

From choreographed group dance.



To technical solo performance.



Second-generation Korean Americans, along with teenagers of various nationalities and backgrounds, showcase their talents on stage.



Jacob / Participant

"It's very opening and there are so many more opportunities I can get from doing this. So I want to debut one day."



Karim / Participant

"Dancing has always been sort of like my comfort zone and K-pop in general just has that vibe that I really like to enjoy."



Out of 170 teams that competed in the North American preliminaries, 10 performed on stage.



Twelve entertainment agencies from Korea flew in for the event.



The goal is to form a team aimed at the global market.



Won Dae-yeon / Entertainment agency

Though they are Koreans, the way they express their talent is different based on the environment, culture they lived in.



Goals perfectly align for youths wanting to become K-pop artists and agencies looking for the next big star.



One participant has received recruitment offers from as many as 10 companies.



Im Oh-hyuk / Event organizer

It’s rewarding to offer a dream stage to K-pop hopefuls from around the world.



They can meet many agencies in Manhattan without having to go to Korea.



K-pop has become a steadfast pillar on the world music scene.



Its influence continues in New York.