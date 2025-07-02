Probe eyes martial law

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The special counsel investigating the insurrection appears to have questioned former Cabinet members today (7.2) about the circumstances and procedures surrounding the Cabinet meeting held just before the declaration of martial law.



The investigation is also focusing on allegations that unmanned drones were sent into North Korea to provoke a military response and are expected to be addressed during the questioning of former President Yoon in three days.



Here’s Kim Young-hoon with more.



[Report]



Former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo has consistently stated that he only became aware of the Dec. 3 martial law declaration after arriving at the presidential office that evening.



He also said that he had called the Cabinet meeting prior to the martial law announcement, explaining the reason as follows:



[Han Duck-soo/Former Prime Minister/Dec. 2024: "The cabinet meeting was convened under the pretext of gathering cabinet members to have more members oppose and prevent the martial law..."]



However, the situation changed after it was revealed that Han signed a new version of the martial law proclamation following the declaration, and later discarded the document out of concern for potential issues.



He is now facing allegations of either supporting or being complicit in the declaration of martial law.



The special counsel’s decision to summon not only Han but also Minister Ahn Duk-geun and Minister Yoo Sang-im—who were absent from the Cabinet meeting—suggests an effort to reconstruct the timeline and procedures of the Cabinet meeting held just before the martial law was declared.



At the same time, the investigation is intensifying into allegations that a military drone was intentionally flown into Pyongyang last October to provoke a North Korean military response and justify the declaration of martial law.



It is reported that the special counsel has secured a transcript from an active-duty military officer stating that "Drone Operations Commander Kim Yong-dae said it was a directive from 'V' (referring to former President Yoon)."



Based on this and other evidence, the special counsel is expected to question former President Yoon on July 5, applying the charge of “inducement of foreign aggression” for the first time and probing whether he deliberately attempted to provoke a military conflict.



This is KBS News, Kim Young-hoon.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!