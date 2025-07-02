Three special probes in motion

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



As you have seen so far, all three special counsels have completed their preparations and have officially begun their investigations.



This unprecedented simultaneous investigation by three special counsels has been summarized by reporter Kang Na-ru, focusing on the main investigation details and the allegations that need to be clarified moving forward.



[Report]



The first to take action was the insurrection special counsel team, led by Special Prosecutor Cho Eun-suk.



Their investigation centers around two main charges against former President Yoon: insurrection and inducement of foreign aggression.



Some aspects of the insurrection—such as illegal procedures during the martial law declaration and the attempt to block the National Assembly—have already come to light through prior investigations and trials.



However, the problem is the charge of inducement of foreign aggression.



There are suspicions that drones were sent to North Korea to create a justification for martial law, which led to conflicts with North Korea, but the investigation has stalled as former Intelligence Commander Noh Sang-won, who is suspected of being a 'de facto' power during the martial law process, has remained silent.



The special counsel has now begun summoning officials from the Agency for Defense Development, which supplied military drones, signaling the start of a full-fledged foreign aggression investigation.



Meanwhile, the Kim Keon-hee special counsel team is handling the largest number of cases—16 in total—and has drawn the most public attention.



The allegations surrounding First Lady Kim Keon-hee fall into three categories: stock manipulation, Myung Tae-kyun, and shaman Geon Jin.



The Deutsche Motors stock manipulation case, which prosecutors dismissed last year, has taken a new turn after the Seoul High Prosecutors’ Office recently obtained recorded phone conversations involving the First Lady.



Other allegations include Myung Tae-kyun allegedly lobbying the presidential couple for nominations in a parliamentary by-election, and Jeon Seong-bae reportedly delivering an expensive necklace and handbag—received from a Unification Church official—to the First Lady in 2022.



Investigators say they have already secured most of the relevant evidence, leaving only the final step: summoning Kim Keon-hee for questioning.



The final special counsel, investigating the death of the Marine, has formed four investigative teams to look into eight allegations.



The main focus is the so-called “VIP outrage theory,” which claims that former President Yoon exerted pressure after expressing strong anger over the Marine investigation results in July 2023.



Additionally, the special counsel plans to look into allegations that Yoon appointed former Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup—who was under an overseas travel ban at the time—as Ambassador to Australia in order to help him flee the country and cover up the case.



This is KBS News, Kang Na-ru.



