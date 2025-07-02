Delivery workers endure heatwave

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



In this heatwave, 'mobile workers' working outdoors are having an even tougher time.



Rushed for time and without a proper place to rest, they are battling the heat in a vulnerable state.



Reporter Kim Ok-cheon accompanied a delivery driver for a day.



[Report]



Under a tent in the open air, delivery boxes stream in.



As soon as the sorting is complete, delivery workers rush to load the boxes onto their trucks with no time to rest.



Even in the morning, the temperature inside the truck cargo hold hovers around 36 degrees Celsius. Faces are quickly drenched in sweat.



["(You're soaked in sweat.) Of course. The moment we move, it's like this…"]



The only time to cool off is while driving to the next destination.



Arriving at an apartment complex, he swiftly loads the parcels onto a cart and moves quickly.



Each delivery worker handles around 300 packages per day on average.



To finish deliveries on time, there’s barely a moment to catch their breath.



Our crew tried delivering to just one apartment building.



Today (7.2), the highest temperature in Ulsan hit 36.3°C. It didn’t take long before we were drenched in sweat.



["(We only covered one building….) That’s like 1/30 of the whole day’s work? Not even 1/30."]



While the Ministry of Employment and Labor recommends the “three essentials” during heatwaves—water, shade, and rest—these are out of reach for most delivery workers.



[Seo In-seong / Delivery Worker: “For offices, deliveries must be made by 5 or 6 p.m. ‘Work one hour, rest ten minutes’—that just doesn’t apply in the field.”]



There are rest shelters for mobile workers, but for delivery drivers who barely have time to eat, they’re more of an illusion than a real option.



Delivery workers say realistic solutions are urgently needed, such as installing air conditioning at loading stations or providing cooling vests.



This is Kim Ok-cheon, KBS News.



