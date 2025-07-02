News 9

Martial law-era cabinet summoned

입력 2025.07.02 (23:52)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

We begin with news from the special investigation team regarding the three major cases.

First, special prosecutors for the insurrection and foreign aggression inducement summoned former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo and two ministers for questioning today (July 2).

Ahead of the second summons of former President Yoon Suk Yeol, they are focusing on investigating the situation of the Cabinet meeting before and after the declaration of emergency martial law.

Reporter Gong Min-kyung has the story.

[Report]

The internal and external affairs special investigation team, led by Special Prosecutor Cho Eun-seok, has summoned former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo for questioning.

[Han Duck-soo/Former Prime Minister: "(What part will you clarify today?) .... (Did you come today as a witness or as a suspect?) ...."]

Former Prime Minister Han is currently banned from leaving the country due to allegations of complicity or tacit approval of the insurrection related to the emergency martial law declared on December 3, and he is being investigated as a suspect by the special investigation team.

Ministers who did not attend the Cabinet meeting held just before the declaration of emergency martial law were also summoned one after another for witness questioning.

In the morning, Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy Ahn Duck-geun, and in the afternoon, Minister of Science and ICT Yoo Sang-im were questioned by the special investigation team.

[Yoo Sang-im/Minister of Science and ICT: "(Did you attend the Cabinet meeting just before the martial law?) No, I couldn't."]

Although both did not attend the Cabinet meeting on the night of December 3 when the emergency martial law was declared, they did attend the Cabinet meeting held in the early hours of the 4th after the National Assembly passed the motion to lift the martial law.

Kim Jeong-hwan, the former chief of the presidential office who is known to have contacted Cabinet members to convene the Cabinet meetings on the 3rd and 4th, was also summoned for questioning.

Former President Yoon's side, which has been in a tug-of-war with the special investigation team over the date and time of the second appearance, has stepped back and agreed to appear at 9 AM on the 5th as requested by the special investigation team.

This is KBS News Gong Min-kyung.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Martial law-era cabinet summoned
    • 입력 2025-07-02 23:52:10
    News 9
[Anchor]

We begin with news from the special investigation team regarding the three major cases.

First, special prosecutors for the insurrection and foreign aggression inducement summoned former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo and two ministers for questioning today (July 2).

Ahead of the second summons of former President Yoon Suk Yeol, they are focusing on investigating the situation of the Cabinet meeting before and after the declaration of emergency martial law.

Reporter Gong Min-kyung has the story.

[Report]

The internal and external affairs special investigation team, led by Special Prosecutor Cho Eun-seok, has summoned former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo for questioning.

[Han Duck-soo/Former Prime Minister: "(What part will you clarify today?) .... (Did you come today as a witness or as a suspect?) ...."]

Former Prime Minister Han is currently banned from leaving the country due to allegations of complicity or tacit approval of the insurrection related to the emergency martial law declared on December 3, and he is being investigated as a suspect by the special investigation team.

Ministers who did not attend the Cabinet meeting held just before the declaration of emergency martial law were also summoned one after another for witness questioning.

In the morning, Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy Ahn Duck-geun, and in the afternoon, Minister of Science and ICT Yoo Sang-im were questioned by the special investigation team.

[Yoo Sang-im/Minister of Science and ICT: "(Did you attend the Cabinet meeting just before the martial law?) No, I couldn't."]

Although both did not attend the Cabinet meeting on the night of December 3 when the emergency martial law was declared, they did attend the Cabinet meeting held in the early hours of the 4th after the National Assembly passed the motion to lift the martial law.

Kim Jeong-hwan, the former chief of the presidential office who is known to have contacted Cabinet members to convene the Cabinet meetings on the 3rd and 4th, was also summoned for questioning.

Former President Yoon's side, which has been in a tug-of-war with the special investigation team over the date and time of the second appearance, has stepped back and agreed to appear at 9 AM on the 5th as requested by the special investigation team.

This is KBS News Gong Min-kyung.
공민경
공민경 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

한덕수·안덕근·유상임…비상계엄 당시 국무위원 <br>줄줄이 소환

한덕수·안덕근·유상임…비상계엄 당시 국무위원 줄줄이 소환
닻 올린 김건희·해병 특검…<br>김 여사 출국금지

닻 올린 김건희·해병 특검…김 여사 출국금지
밤에도 식지 않는 무더위…<br>동해안은 ‘초열대야’

밤에도 식지 않는 무더위…동해안은 ‘초열대야’
여야, 상법 개정안 오늘 처리 <br>합의…‘3%룰’ 포함

여야, 상법 개정안 오늘 처리 합의…‘3%룰’ 포함
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.