Martial law-era cabinet summoned

We begin with news from the special investigation team regarding the three major cases.



First, special prosecutors for the insurrection and foreign aggression inducement summoned former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo and two ministers for questioning today (July 2).



Ahead of the second summons of former President Yoon Suk Yeol, they are focusing on investigating the situation of the Cabinet meeting before and after the declaration of emergency martial law.



Reporter Gong Min-kyung has the story.



[Report]



The internal and external affairs special investigation team, led by Special Prosecutor Cho Eun-seok, has summoned former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo for questioning.



[Han Duck-soo/Former Prime Minister: "(What part will you clarify today?) .... (Did you come today as a witness or as a suspect?) ...."]



Former Prime Minister Han is currently banned from leaving the country due to allegations of complicity or tacit approval of the insurrection related to the emergency martial law declared on December 3, and he is being investigated as a suspect by the special investigation team.



Ministers who did not attend the Cabinet meeting held just before the declaration of emergency martial law were also summoned one after another for witness questioning.



In the morning, Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy Ahn Duck-geun, and in the afternoon, Minister of Science and ICT Yoo Sang-im were questioned by the special investigation team.



[Yoo Sang-im/Minister of Science and ICT: "(Did you attend the Cabinet meeting just before the martial law?) No, I couldn't."]



Although both did not attend the Cabinet meeting on the night of December 3 when the emergency martial law was declared, they did attend the Cabinet meeting held in the early hours of the 4th after the National Assembly passed the motion to lift the martial law.



Kim Jeong-hwan, the former chief of the presidential office who is known to have contacted Cabinet members to convene the Cabinet meetings on the 3rd and 4th, was also summoned for questioning.



Former President Yoon's side, which has been in a tug-of-war with the special investigation team over the date and time of the second appearance, has stepped back and agreed to appear at 9 AM on the 5th as requested by the special investigation team.



This is KBS News Gong Min-kyung.



