Special investigations kick off

[Anchor]

The Kim Keon-hee special investigation team and the special investigation team for the deceased Marine held their inauguration ceremony today (July 2) and officially launched.

The Kim Keon-hee special investigation team has placed a travel ban on Mrs. Kim, while the special investigation team for the deceased Marine summoned former Marine Corps 1st Division Commander Lim Seong-geun as the first suspect for questioning.

Reporter Oh Seung-mok reports.

[Report]

["One, two, three."]

The 'Kim Keon-hee special investigation team' led by Special Prosecutor Min Jung-ki has officially set sail.

[Min Jung-ki/Special Prosecutor for 'Kim Keon-hee Allegations': "We will do our best to provide proper answers to various questions."]

The Kim Keon-hee special investigation team, which includes four deputy special prosecutors and up to 205 participants, will investigate 16 allegations, including the Deutsch Motors stock manipulation suspicion and the allegations against Myung Tae-kyun and Geonjin Beopsa.

They have begun full-scale investigations, including placing a travel ban on Mrs. Kim Keon-hee and receiving all records related to the Myung Tae-kyun allegations from police nationwide.

After completing the investigation in 90 days, they will need to decide whether to indict, and if necessary, they can extend their activities for two additional 30-day periods with reports to the National Assembly and presidential approval.

On the same day, the special investigation team for the deceased Marine, led by Special Prosecutor Lee Myung-hyun, also held its inauguration ceremony and summoned former Marine Corps 1st Division Commander Lim Seong-geun as the first key figure in the case.

Former Commander Lim was the commander of the unit of Marine Chae Su-geun, who died in a flood disaster in July 2023, and is facing charges of professional negligence leading to death.

However, former Commander Lim stated that he did not give any underwater search orders at the time and believes he has no legal responsibility.

He also completely denied allegations that Lee Jong-ho, the CEO of Black Pearl Investment, lobbied through Mrs. Kim Keon-hee to save himself.

[Lim Seong-geun/Former Marine Corps 1st Division Commander: "I have never met Mr. Lee Jong-ho, have never communicated with him, and do not know him at all. The same goes for Mrs. Kim Keon-hee. I do not know her at all..."]

The special investigation team for the deceased Marine plans to divide the investigation team into four groups to investigate eight cases, including the death of Corporal Chae and the so-called 'VIP anger theory.'

This is KBS News, Oh Seung-mok.

