News 9

Sweltering nights continue

입력 2025.07.02 (23:52)

[Anchor]

As a heat wave grips the nation, tropical nights are continuing in various places.

In particular, Gangneung has experienced a 'super tropical night' phenomenon, with nighttime temperatures exceeding 30 degrees.

Let's connect with our reporter at the Gangneung beach.

Jung Sang-bin, is the temperature at the beach still high as the night deepens?

[Report]

Yes, I am currently at Anmok Beach in Gangneung.

Although darkness has fallen, the heat from the day is not letting up.

Today (July 2), Gangneung recorded a maximum temperature of 36.3 degrees, and even at this hour, the temperature is maintaining at 31 degrees.

Citizens are flocking to the night sea to cool off, but the temperature is muggy enough that it does not show much difference from the urban area.

Although the beach has not yet opened, it is not uncommon to see people dipping their feet in the sea.

Gangneung has been experiencing tropical nights with minimum temperatures exceeding 25 degrees for four consecutive days since last Sunday.

In particular, last night, the minimum temperature recorded was 30.3 degrees, marking the first observation of a 'super tropical night' in the country.

The super tropical night in Gangneung appeared 20 days earlier than last year.

It is recorded as the second earliest super tropical night in history, following 2022.

The coastal area of Gangneung and the East Sea is experiencing extreme tropical nights due to hot and humid southwesterly winds crossing the Taebaek Mountains, leading to even hotter and drier conditions.

The Korea Meteorological Administration predicts that the tropical nights in the east coast region of Gangwon Province will continue for the time being, as the summer heat has started earlier this year.

Although the East Coast of Gangwon is famous as a popular vacation spot, people are feeling the early heat wave to the extent that they need to move to escape the heat.

This has been Jung Sang-bin reporting from Anmok Beach in Gangneung for KBS News.

