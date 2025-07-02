News 9

Rainy season may not be over

입력 2025.07.02 (23:52)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

It is the rainy season, but with no rain and only heat continuing, there are discussions suggesting that the rainy season has effectively ended.

However, looking at past cases, it is still a cautious situation to declare the end of the rainy season.

Kim Se-hyun, a meteorological specialist, explains the reason behind it.

[Report]

The heat is unbearable even in the shade of trees.

This summer, the number of heat-related illness cases is nearly 120 higher than during the same period last year.

[Won Ji-ho/Seoul: "It feels like the humidifier is constantly running. I don't remember it being like this last year. This year, I feel like, 'Did the rainy season come?'..."]

Today (July 2), most regions across the country saw daytime temperatures exceed 33 degrees without any significant rain, and Miryang recorded the highest temperature of 38.3 degrees for early July since records began.

Since the full onset of the rainy season in mid-last month, the last time it rained nationwide was on the 28th of last month.

As a result, there are observations suggesting that the rainy season seems to have ended.

However, excluding Jeju, it is a cautious situation to declare the end of the rainy season.

In 2021, it appeared that the rainy season had ended as the stationary front moved out of the Korean Peninsula, but the stationary front developed again from the south, bringing rainy weather.

There are also many variables affecting the weather on the Korean Peninsula, such as the prediction of Typhoon No. 3 forming in the southern seas of Japan.

[Gong Sang-min/Meteorological Administration Forecast Analyst: "There is very active convective activity occurring in the tropical seas. If a typhoon forms in this area, it could affect the position and intensity of the high-pressure system located towards our country...."]

The Meteorological Administration forecasts that there will be rainy weather in northern Gyeonggi and Gangwon regions this weekend.

This is KBS News, Kim Se-hyun.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Rainy season may not be over
    • 입력 2025-07-02 23:52:10
    News 9
[Anchor]

It is the rainy season, but with no rain and only heat continuing, there are discussions suggesting that the rainy season has effectively ended.

However, looking at past cases, it is still a cautious situation to declare the end of the rainy season.

Kim Se-hyun, a meteorological specialist, explains the reason behind it.

[Report]

The heat is unbearable even in the shade of trees.

This summer, the number of heat-related illness cases is nearly 120 higher than during the same period last year.

[Won Ji-ho/Seoul: "It feels like the humidifier is constantly running. I don't remember it being like this last year. This year, I feel like, 'Did the rainy season come?'..."]

Today (July 2), most regions across the country saw daytime temperatures exceed 33 degrees without any significant rain, and Miryang recorded the highest temperature of 38.3 degrees for early July since records began.

Since the full onset of the rainy season in mid-last month, the last time it rained nationwide was on the 28th of last month.

As a result, there are observations suggesting that the rainy season seems to have ended.

However, excluding Jeju, it is a cautious situation to declare the end of the rainy season.

In 2021, it appeared that the rainy season had ended as the stationary front moved out of the Korean Peninsula, but the stationary front developed again from the south, bringing rainy weather.

There are also many variables affecting the weather on the Korean Peninsula, such as the prediction of Typhoon No. 3 forming in the southern seas of Japan.

[Gong Sang-min/Meteorological Administration Forecast Analyst: "There is very active convective activity occurring in the tropical seas. If a typhoon forms in this area, it could affect the position and intensity of the high-pressure system located towards our country...."]

The Meteorological Administration forecasts that there will be rainy weather in northern Gyeonggi and Gangwon regions this weekend.

This is KBS News, Kim Se-hyun.
김세현
김세현 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

한덕수·안덕근·유상임…비상계엄 당시 국무위원 <br>줄줄이 소환

한덕수·안덕근·유상임…비상계엄 당시 국무위원 줄줄이 소환
닻 올린 김건희·해병 특검…<br>김 여사 출국금지

닻 올린 김건희·해병 특검…김 여사 출국금지
밤에도 식지 않는 무더위…<br>동해안은 ‘초열대야’

밤에도 식지 않는 무더위…동해안은 ‘초열대야’
여야, 상법 개정안 오늘 처리 <br>합의…‘3%룰’ 포함

여야, 상법 개정안 오늘 처리 합의…‘3%룰’ 포함
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.