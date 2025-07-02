Rainy season may not be over

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



It is the rainy season, but with no rain and only heat continuing, there are discussions suggesting that the rainy season has effectively ended.



However, looking at past cases, it is still a cautious situation to declare the end of the rainy season.



Kim Se-hyun, a meteorological specialist, explains the reason behind it.



[Report]



The heat is unbearable even in the shade of trees.



This summer, the number of heat-related illness cases is nearly 120 higher than during the same period last year.



[Won Ji-ho/Seoul: "It feels like the humidifier is constantly running. I don't remember it being like this last year. This year, I feel like, 'Did the rainy season come?'..."]



Today (July 2), most regions across the country saw daytime temperatures exceed 33 degrees without any significant rain, and Miryang recorded the highest temperature of 38.3 degrees for early July since records began.



Since the full onset of the rainy season in mid-last month, the last time it rained nationwide was on the 28th of last month.



As a result, there are observations suggesting that the rainy season seems to have ended.



However, excluding Jeju, it is a cautious situation to declare the end of the rainy season.



In 2021, it appeared that the rainy season had ended as the stationary front moved out of the Korean Peninsula, but the stationary front developed again from the south, bringing rainy weather.



There are also many variables affecting the weather on the Korean Peninsula, such as the prediction of Typhoon No. 3 forming in the southern seas of Japan.



[Gong Sang-min/Meteorological Administration Forecast Analyst: "There is very active convective activity occurring in the tropical seas. If a typhoon forms in this area, it could affect the position and intensity of the high-pressure system located towards our country...."]



The Meteorological Administration forecasts that there will be rainy weather in northern Gyeonggi and Gangwon regions this weekend.



This is KBS News, Kim Se-hyun.



