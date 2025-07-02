Mid-flight disturbance on Jeju route

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Recently, there was an incident on a flight to Jeju where a woman in her 40s caused a disturbance and was arrested.



This woman even ran towards the emergency exit, claiming she would jump out with a parachute.



It is reported that passengers at the time intervened to stop this alarming situation, leading to controversy over the airline's response.



Go Min-joo reports.



[Report]



Inside the aircraft heading to Jeju.



A woman in her 40s kicks at a flight attendant and shouts insults.



[Disturbing Passenger: "You killed me, 10 years ago on a plane! Get out before I kill you."]



She attempts to snatch a flight attendant's mobile device and kicks at a male flight attendant as well.



After a moment, when the woman sits down, the flight attendants leave.



The woman, who was sitting in the sixth row, suddenly stands up and runs towards the front of the aircraft.



Passengers near the emergency exit physically blocked the woman who claimed she would jump out with a parachute.



[Passenger/Voice altered: "There were no flight attendants standing, so I dashed forward. I asked the male passengers for help...."]



As she swung her fists at the flight attendants trying to put handcuffs on her, another passenger stepped in to restrain her hands.



As the in-flight disturbance continued, passengers had to endure anxiety throughout the flight.



["I am arresting you on the spot for violating aviation security laws."]



The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport has strengthened the airline's response to immediately subdue and detain individuals involved in serious acts such as assault on board.



However, there are criticisms that the airline's initial response was inadequate until the passengers managed to subdue the disruptive woman.



T'way Air stated that four cabin crew members responded according to the manual and that there were no issues, adding that the response manual cannot be disclosed for security reasons.



This is KBS News, Go Min-joo.



