President Lee’s first presser

[Anchor]



President Lee Jae Myung will hold his first press conference tomorrow (7.3).



Historically, it is quite unusual for a president to hold a press conference just one month after taking office.



Reporter Son Seo-young reports on how tomorrow's conference will unfold.



[Report]



Tomorrow, marking one month since his inauguration, President Lee Jae Myung will take questions from reporters.



This is the fastest official press conference among past presidents.



Former Presidents Kim Young-sam, Kim Dae-jung, Moon Jae-in, and Yoon Suk Yeol held their first press conferences at 100 days in office, while former President Park Geun-hye did so after more than 300 days.



The unusually quick press conference reflects President Lee's intention to emphasize direct communication.



[President Lee Jae Myung/June 25/Gwangju Town Hall Meeting: "If possible, I hope we can frequently discuss issues that concern all of us in South Korea or specific regions, and explore possible alternatives."]



President Lee stated, "I have arranged this press conference to reflect on the past 30 days and to prepare for the future, and I will humbly answer the questions of the sovereign people."



There is also an aspect of demonstrating confidence in quickly grasping the overall national issues and explaining them directly to the public.



[Kang Yu-jung/Presidential Office Spokesperson/June 30: "This will be an opportunity to announce the early establishment of the Lee Jae Myung government's national administration, which started without a transition committee, and to actively communicate about the direction of future governance and key policies."]



The press conference will be conducted in a Q&A format with reporters, divided into key areas: livelihood and economy, political diplomacy and security, social and cultural issues, and other fields.



It will follow a town hall meeting style, where participants sit freely for open discussion, and questions will be asked without prior coordination.



After the press conference tomorrow, President Lee will hold a luncheon meeting with the leaders of five non-negotiating parties.



This reflects his commitment to strengthening communication with the public while continuing efforts toward cooperative governance.



This is KBS News, Son Seo-young.



