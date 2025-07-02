News 9

Lawmakers agree on Commercial Act

입력 2025.07.02 (23:52)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The ruling and opposition parties have agreed to process the amendment to the Commercial Act at the National Assembly's plenary session tomorrow (July 3).

They each took a step back regarding the contentious 3% rule and the cumulative voting system.

The parties also agreed to process the second supplementary budget as early as tomorrow.

This is a report by reporter Park Young-min.

[Report]

The key point of the amendment to the Commercial Act is to expand the duty of loyalty of directors to shareholders.

The main issues were the so-called '3% rule' and the 'cumulative voting system'.

The Democratic Party's amendment includes a '3% rule' that limits the voting rights of the largest shareholder to 3% when electing audit committee members, and mandates the cumulative voting system, which allows shareholders to concentrate their voting rights on a specific director candidate. However, the People Power Party has expressed a negative stance, citing concerns about infringement on corporate management rights.

[Jang Dong-hyuk/Legislation and Judiciary Committee, Opposition Secretary/People Power Party: "We are concerned that corporate management may become difficult due to hostile foreign capital...."]

However, as both parties took a step back, negotiations gained momentum.

They agreed to include the 3% rule in the amendment but to discuss the cumulative voting system and the expansion of the audit committee later.

The amendment to the Commercial Act, which passed the subcommittee of the Legislation and Judiciary Committee today (July 2) afternoon, is scheduled to be processed at the plenary session after the general meeting tomorrow.

[Kim Yong-min/Legislation and Judiciary Committee, Ruling Party Secretary/Democratic Party: "It is meaningful that we are processing the first livelihood bill under the Lee Jae Myung government, and that this bill was agreed upon by both parties...."]

The ruling and opposition parties also agreed to process the second supplementary budget of 30 trillion won as early as tomorrow, or at the latest the day after tomorrow (July 4) in the plenary session.

However, while the Democratic Party plans to process the confirmation of Prime Minister nominee Kim Min-seok together tomorrow, the People Power Party is maintaining its position to withdraw the nomination of Kim, which is expected to be a last-minute variable.

This is KBS News, Park Young-min.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Lawmakers agree on Commercial Act
    • 입력 2025-07-02 23:52:10
    News 9
[Anchor]

The ruling and opposition parties have agreed to process the amendment to the Commercial Act at the National Assembly's plenary session tomorrow (July 3).

They each took a step back regarding the contentious 3% rule and the cumulative voting system.

The parties also agreed to process the second supplementary budget as early as tomorrow.

This is a report by reporter Park Young-min.

[Report]

The key point of the amendment to the Commercial Act is to expand the duty of loyalty of directors to shareholders.

The main issues were the so-called '3% rule' and the 'cumulative voting system'.

The Democratic Party's amendment includes a '3% rule' that limits the voting rights of the largest shareholder to 3% when electing audit committee members, and mandates the cumulative voting system, which allows shareholders to concentrate their voting rights on a specific director candidate. However, the People Power Party has expressed a negative stance, citing concerns about infringement on corporate management rights.

[Jang Dong-hyuk/Legislation and Judiciary Committee, Opposition Secretary/People Power Party: "We are concerned that corporate management may become difficult due to hostile foreign capital...."]

However, as both parties took a step back, negotiations gained momentum.

They agreed to include the 3% rule in the amendment but to discuss the cumulative voting system and the expansion of the audit committee later.

The amendment to the Commercial Act, which passed the subcommittee of the Legislation and Judiciary Committee today (July 2) afternoon, is scheduled to be processed at the plenary session after the general meeting tomorrow.

[Kim Yong-min/Legislation and Judiciary Committee, Ruling Party Secretary/Democratic Party: "It is meaningful that we are processing the first livelihood bill under the Lee Jae Myung government, and that this bill was agreed upon by both parties...."]

The ruling and opposition parties also agreed to process the second supplementary budget of 30 trillion won as early as tomorrow, or at the latest the day after tomorrow (July 4) in the plenary session.

However, while the Democratic Party plans to process the confirmation of Prime Minister nominee Kim Min-seok together tomorrow, the People Power Party is maintaining its position to withdraw the nomination of Kim, which is expected to be a last-minute variable.

This is KBS News, Park Young-min.
박영민
박영민 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

한덕수·안덕근·유상임…비상계엄 당시 국무위원 <br>줄줄이 소환

한덕수·안덕근·유상임…비상계엄 당시 국무위원 줄줄이 소환
닻 올린 김건희·해병 특검…<br>김 여사 출국금지

닻 올린 김건희·해병 특검…김 여사 출국금지
밤에도 식지 않는 무더위…<br>동해안은 ‘초열대야’

밤에도 식지 않는 무더위…동해안은 ‘초열대야’
여야, 상법 개정안 오늘 처리 <br>합의…‘3%룰’ 포함

여야, 상법 개정안 오늘 처리 합의…‘3%룰’ 포함
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.