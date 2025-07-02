Lawmakers agree on Commercial Act

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The ruling and opposition parties have agreed to process the amendment to the Commercial Act at the National Assembly's plenary session tomorrow (July 3).



They each took a step back regarding the contentious 3% rule and the cumulative voting system.



The parties also agreed to process the second supplementary budget as early as tomorrow.



This is a report by reporter Park Young-min.



[Report]



The key point of the amendment to the Commercial Act is to expand the duty of loyalty of directors to shareholders.



The main issues were the so-called '3% rule' and the 'cumulative voting system'.



The Democratic Party's amendment includes a '3% rule' that limits the voting rights of the largest shareholder to 3% when electing audit committee members, and mandates the cumulative voting system, which allows shareholders to concentrate their voting rights on a specific director candidate. However, the People Power Party has expressed a negative stance, citing concerns about infringement on corporate management rights.



[Jang Dong-hyuk/Legislation and Judiciary Committee, Opposition Secretary/People Power Party: "We are concerned that corporate management may become difficult due to hostile foreign capital...."]



However, as both parties took a step back, negotiations gained momentum.



They agreed to include the 3% rule in the amendment but to discuss the cumulative voting system and the expansion of the audit committee later.



The amendment to the Commercial Act, which passed the subcommittee of the Legislation and Judiciary Committee today (July 2) afternoon, is scheduled to be processed at the plenary session after the general meeting tomorrow.



[Kim Yong-min/Legislation and Judiciary Committee, Ruling Party Secretary/Democratic Party: "It is meaningful that we are processing the first livelihood bill under the Lee Jae Myung government, and that this bill was agreed upon by both parties...."]



The ruling and opposition parties also agreed to process the second supplementary budget of 30 trillion won as early as tomorrow, or at the latest the day after tomorrow (July 4) in the plenary session.



However, while the Democratic Party plans to process the confirmation of Prime Minister nominee Kim Min-seok together tomorrow, the People Power Party is maintaining its position to withdraw the nomination of Kim, which is expected to be a last-minute variable.



This is KBS News, Park Young-min.



