News 9

Concerns rise over loan rules

입력 2025.07.02 (23:52)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The government's sudden announcement of ultra-strict loan regulations is showing signs of impacting the rental market in the metropolitan area.

Currently, rental properties are scarce, and it is highly likely that finding a rental will become even more difficult during the fall moving season.

Reporter Lee Se-jung has the story.

[Report]

This is a woman in her 30s who is getting married this fall.

She is looking for a rental house in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province, but has not been able to find a suitable property.

The burden of monthly rent is too great, and she is worried.

[Kim Seul-ki/30s Bride-to-be: "I've been looking for about two months, but there are no rental properties available. I'm trying to find something close to my family home, but there are so few options that I'm considering changing the area altogether."]

The situation in Seoul is similar.

This apartment complex in Songpa-gu, which has over 900 units, currently has not a single rental property available.

Nearby, an 800-unit apartment complex also has very few listings.

Prices have risen significantly as well.

[Real Estate Agent in Songpa-gu, Seoul/Voice Altered: "There haven't been any properties available for quite some time, and there is a high demand for rentals right now. There are many reconstruction relocation complexes nearby, and because people are using the right to request renewal of rental contracts, rental properties are not coming out."]

The number of rental properties in the metropolitan area has decreased by over 13,000 in just six months, now totaling around 54,000.

The basic rental period has been extended to four years due to the right to request contract renewal, and the impact of rental fraud in villas has led to increased demand for apartments.

Additionally, the implementation of strict loan regulations has made it virtually impossible to engage in 'gap investment'—buying properties with rental income—resulting in an influx of demand from those who have given up on purchasing, which is expected to increase the number of people looking for rentals.

[Yoon Ji-hae/Head of Research Lab at Real Estate R114: "The balloon effect from the loan regulations is actually causing those who have given up on buying to enter the rental market. The biggest concern for the second half of the year is the potential rise or instability in rental prices."]

The number of new apartments scheduled to be available in the metropolitan area in the second half of the year is expected to be about 40% lower than last year, creating a supply cliff.

There are concerns that a rental crisis will occur in the metropolitan area during the fall moving season.

This is KBS News, Lee Se-jung.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Concerns rise over loan rules
    • 입력 2025-07-02 23:52:10
    News 9
[Anchor]

The government's sudden announcement of ultra-strict loan regulations is showing signs of impacting the rental market in the metropolitan area.

Currently, rental properties are scarce, and it is highly likely that finding a rental will become even more difficult during the fall moving season.

Reporter Lee Se-jung has the story.

[Report]

This is a woman in her 30s who is getting married this fall.

She is looking for a rental house in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province, but has not been able to find a suitable property.

The burden of monthly rent is too great, and she is worried.

[Kim Seul-ki/30s Bride-to-be: "I've been looking for about two months, but there are no rental properties available. I'm trying to find something close to my family home, but there are so few options that I'm considering changing the area altogether."]

The situation in Seoul is similar.

This apartment complex in Songpa-gu, which has over 900 units, currently has not a single rental property available.

Nearby, an 800-unit apartment complex also has very few listings.

Prices have risen significantly as well.

[Real Estate Agent in Songpa-gu, Seoul/Voice Altered: "There haven't been any properties available for quite some time, and there is a high demand for rentals right now. There are many reconstruction relocation complexes nearby, and because people are using the right to request renewal of rental contracts, rental properties are not coming out."]

The number of rental properties in the metropolitan area has decreased by over 13,000 in just six months, now totaling around 54,000.

The basic rental period has been extended to four years due to the right to request contract renewal, and the impact of rental fraud in villas has led to increased demand for apartments.

Additionally, the implementation of strict loan regulations has made it virtually impossible to engage in 'gap investment'—buying properties with rental income—resulting in an influx of demand from those who have given up on purchasing, which is expected to increase the number of people looking for rentals.

[Yoon Ji-hae/Head of Research Lab at Real Estate R114: "The balloon effect from the loan regulations is actually causing those who have given up on buying to enter the rental market. The biggest concern for the second half of the year is the potential rise or instability in rental prices."]

The number of new apartments scheduled to be available in the metropolitan area in the second half of the year is expected to be about 40% lower than last year, creating a supply cliff.

There are concerns that a rental crisis will occur in the metropolitan area during the fall moving season.

This is KBS News, Lee Se-jung.
이세중
이세중 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

한덕수·안덕근·유상임…비상계엄 당시 국무위원 <br>줄줄이 소환

한덕수·안덕근·유상임…비상계엄 당시 국무위원 줄줄이 소환
닻 올린 김건희·해병 특검…<br>김 여사 출국금지

닻 올린 김건희·해병 특검…김 여사 출국금지
밤에도 식지 않는 무더위…<br>동해안은 ‘초열대야’

밤에도 식지 않는 무더위…동해안은 ‘초열대야’
여야, 상법 개정안 오늘 처리 <br>합의…‘3%룰’ 포함

여야, 상법 개정안 오늘 처리 합의…‘3%룰’ 포함
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.