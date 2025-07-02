EV battery damage risk

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



While driving, there are times when rocks or debris hit the underside of your car.



If you're driving an electric vehicle, it's crucial to get it checked immediately.



The battery may have been damaged.



Reporter Choi In-young has the details.



[Report]



[July 2024 / Jeongeup, North Jeolla Province: “Ah! What was that?”]



[June 2024 / Buan, North Jeolla Province: “I’m doomed.”]



[June 2023 / Naju, South Jeolla Province: “Please check your electric vehicle system.”]



According to an analysis by Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance, over 90% of battery damage cases were from collisions with objects during solo driving.



Speed bumps, curbs, and manhole covers were frequent causes, but the biggest culprits were unpredictable protrusions like rocks or fallen debris.



EV batteries are covered by aluminum cases like this.



But if a strong impact occurs on the road, not only the case but also the battery inside can be damaged.



This casing can also make it harder to visually detect any damage.



[Park Won-pil / Senior Researcher, Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance Traffic Safety Culture Research Institute: "Looking at the reports we received, there were cases where the vehicle suddenly wouldn’t start; it was fine until yesterday when I got off work, but today it won’t start when I’m trying to go to work..."]



Even a slight crack can become a pathway for moisture to enter the battery.



[Son Seon-ik / Automotive Maintenance Expert: "If the casing is damaged but it’s not raining, you might be fine. But if it rains, water can easily get in."]



If there’s any suspicion of battery impact, getting it inspected immediately is recommended.



Most manufacturers offer free inspections.



If you have auto insurance, replacement costs may also be covered.



KBS News, Choi In-young.



